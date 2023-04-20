New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (May 2023)

There was a lot to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee in April. Does that excuse the fact that there isn't a lot to watch on them in May? No! There are so few new and noteworthy releases in May that it was a struggle just to find two things to mention below. Maybe this is Prime Video's way of making sure we all watch the big action centerpiece Citadel, which premieres in late April and runs new episodes through May. And you know what? It'll work. That show looks like a mindless blast.

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in May, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

Last month's guide: New Prime Video Shows and Movies (April 2023)

The best new movies and shows on Prime Video in May

Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and Christina Vidal, Primo Jeff Neumann/Amazon Freevee

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? (May 2, Prime Video)

Actor/comedian Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley, Love Hard) gets back on stage to tell some jokes, this time taking aim at his loser friends, "love languages," and Asian parents. Prime Video is getting into the comedy game pretty hard, with three standup specials this month from Yang, Tommy Little (May 5), and Zarna Garg (May 16). [Trailer]

Primo (May 19, Freevee)

Writer Shea Serrano gets his own show to wrestle with his childhood in this coming-of-age comedy following a teenager who was raised by his mother and five uncles in San Antonio. [Trailer]

Everything coming to Prime Video in May

May 1

MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015)

A Beautiful Mind (2002)

Amistad (1997)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig In The City (1998)

Babel (2006)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Bound (1996)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Carrie (2002)

Coneheads (1993)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)

Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Ghost Town (2008)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hamburger Hill (1987)

Hard Eight (1997)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Howard the Duck (1986)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Leap Year (2010)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Reminiscence (2021)

Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

Rumble In The Bronx (1996)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Face (2005)

Shutter Island (2010)

Space Jam (1996)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Doors (1991)

The Front Page (1974)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Rundown (2003)

The Shootist (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

The Wiz (1978)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

They Might Be Giants (1971)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity (1995)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

May 2

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special (2023)

May 4

90210 S1-5 (2009)

Beverly Hills 90210 S1-10 (1991)

Dynasty (1981)

Freaks & Geeks (1999)

Medium S1-7 (2005)

Reign S1-4 (2014)

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)

Tudors S1-4 (2007)

May 5

Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)

¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023)

May 9

Till (2022)

May 10

La Vida Despues del Reality (2023)

May 11

Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)

May 16

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023)

May 18

The Ferragnez – The Series S2 (2023)

May 19

She Said (2022)

May 23

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

May 26

Hohlbeins' – The Gryphon (2023)

Violent Night (2022)

May 28

Top Five (2014)

May 29

Hot Pursuit (2015)

Everything coming to Freevee in May

May 1

Casa Grande S1 (2023)

Taxi S1-5 (1978)

Numb3rs S1-6 (2005)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1990)

Be Cool (2005)

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Boogie (2021)

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Get Low (2009)

Hoodwinked 2: Hood vs. Evil (2011)

Hotel Rwanda (2004)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Kalifornia (1993)

Lee Daniel's The Butler (2013)

Linsanity (2013)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Monster Trucks (2016)

Of Mice and Men (1992)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Red River (1948)

Repo Men (2010)

Ricki and the Flash (2015)

Runaway Train (1985)

Scarface (1983)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stigmata (1999)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Dictator (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Misfits (1961)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019)

May 16

Elysium (2013)

May 19

Primo (2023)

May 21

The Monuments Men (2014)