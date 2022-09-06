X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 6

Bones fans, take note

Emily Deschanel, Devil in Ohio

One look at the Netflix Top 10 Movies and Top 10 Shows lists and you'll think to yourself, "That's so Netflix." The top 6 shows are lousy with Netflixian titles that are powered by the violent and horny, which is Netflix's new bread and butter. Up top is the new No. 1, Emily Deschanel's cult thriller Devil in Ohio, followed by Michelle Monaghan's psychological thriller Echoes, followed by Arden Cho's romantic legal dramedy Partner Track. Sense a trend? Then it's two true crime docuseries and the putrid dating series Dated and Related. There's less movement on the movies side, but Scarface is back in the top 10, along with Despicable Me 2.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

Netflix's New Releases Today

  • Bee and Puppycat: This American anime aimed at teens follows a twentysomething woman who takes care of a creature after she's fired from her job. Originally a Kickstarter project and one the L.A. Times' favorite shows of 2014, it's had a long road to Netflix.
  • Get Smart with Money: Watch this docuseries and you'll be rich.
  • Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth: Brazilian comedian Rodrigo Marques tells jokes.
  • Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy: American comedian Sheng Wang tells jokes.
  • Untold: The Race of the Century: This chapter of the sports docuseries follows the 1983 America's Cup race.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Dated and Related

1. Devil in Ohio

For fans of: Temperance Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff
Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Echoes

For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre
Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Partner Track

For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus the Shonda touch
Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. I Survived a Crime

For fans of: True crime, staying alive
Is it good?: The A&E series that interviews victims of crime is what it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

5. I Am a Killer

For fans of: Listening to convicts reflect on their lives
Is it good?: It's interesting and has more nuance than the average Netflix true crime show 
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

6. Dated and Related

For fans of: Siblings rooting for each other to get some, just a whiff of incest
Is it good?: This dating show is gross even by Netflix standards, but maybe that's what you're looking for?
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

7. Stranger Things

For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. The Sandman

For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV
Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

9. Buy My House

For fans of: Zillow, all cash offers, Shark Tank
Is it good?: This silly real estate selling series is sort of fun, if you can stand rich people reminding you how much you don't have
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. High Heat

For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19
Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Al Pacino, Scarface

1. Me Time

For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party
Is it good?: Of course it's not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Love in the Villa

For fans of: Italy, bickering
Is it good?: It's not amore
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. This Is 40

For fans of: Judd Apatow, jokes about being 40 
Is it good?: It's a mixed bag
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. I Came By

For fans of: Paddington dad acting bad
Is it good?: It's not breaking the mold, but it's a twisty thriller with solid performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Collateral

For fans of: Tom Cruise's hair, Jamie Foxx's acting, Michael Mann's oeuvre
Is it good?: Totally
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. The Poison Rose

For fans of: The Fraserssaince, bad film noir
Is it good?: This 2019 film has a 0 Rotten Tomatoes score
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

7. Snow White and the Huntsman

For fans of: Kristen Stewart, twisted fairy tales
Is it good?: Not really, but Charlize Theron makes a great evil stepmother
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. Scarface

For fans of: Huge piles of cocaine, GTA: Vice City, chainsaws
Is it good?: It's a crime classic and one of Al Pacino's all-time great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

9. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. Despicable Me 2

For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Sept. 6

Jason Bateman, Ozark

