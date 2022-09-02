Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 2

Tom Hopper and Kat Graham, Love in the Villa Riccardo Ghilardi/Netflix

Summer vacation is over (sorry, kids), but at least one teacher still has the disposable income for an Italian getaway. The new rom-com Love in the Villa stars Kat Graham as a jilted teacher who heads to Verona for some me time (also the title of a movie on this list!) only to be forced to share her villa with some British guy. Guess what happens next. A lot of people apparently don't have to guess — the movie has already flown to No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list on Friday, Sept. 2. Other new entries on the list include Michael Mann's Collateral and Judd Apatow's This Is 40. Meanwhile, Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list is still led by Echoes, while the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure joins the ranking at No. 8. Can Bones' Emily Deschanel elbow her way into the top 10 over the weekend with Devil in Ohio, her new limited series about a cult? People do love cults. And Bones.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

Netflix's New Releases Today

Buy My House: Homeowners pitch their homes to real estate investors.

Dated and Related: This dating show involves siblings, but not like you fear.

Devil in Ohio: A psychiatrist discovers why it's not a good idea to let cult escapees live with your kids.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2: This Indian reality series goes inside Bollywood's inner circle.

Fakes: Two teens start a fake ID business that spirals out of control

The Festival of Troubadours: A traveling musician unexpectedly reunites with his son, reopening old wounds.

Ivy + Bean: A young girl teams up with her neighbor to cast a spell on her older sister.

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go: Ivy and Bean investigate a school bathroom that might be haunted.

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance: Ivy and Bean sign up for ballet, only to realize they'll have to perform for an audience.

You're Nothing Special: A teen's life gets more interesting when people start to think she might have inherited her grandmother's magical powers.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Michelle Monaghan, Echoes Netflix

For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre

Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Listening to convicts reflect on their lives

Is it good?: It's interesting and has more nuance than the average Netflix true crime show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. Partner Track

For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus the Shonda touch

Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. High Heat

For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19

Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



7. Selling the OC

For fans of: Selling Sunset, getting The OC theme song stuck in your head

Is it good?: It's bingeable, which according to Netflix is the same as being good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



8. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

For fans of: Supernatural adventures, prison breaks

Is it good?: The hit anime series has something for everyone

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Kat Graham and Tom Hopper, Love in the Villa Riccardo Ghilardi/Netflix

1. Love in the Villa

For fans of: Italy, bickering

Is it good?: It's not amore

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party

Is it good?: Of course it's not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



3. Collateral

For fans of: Tom Cruise's hair, Jamie Foxx's acting, Michael Mann's oeuvre

Is it good?: Totally

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



4. I Came By

For fans of: Paddington dad acting bad

Is it good?: It's not breaking the mold, but it's a twisty thriller with solid performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



5. This Is 40

For fans of: Judd Apatow, jokes about being 40

Is it good?: It's a mixed bag

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



6. Loving Adults

For fans of: Danish thrillers, cheating husbands, wives out for revenge

Is it good?: It's very watchable garbage

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



7. Snow White and the Huntsman

For fans of: Kristen Stewart, twisted fairy tales

Is it good?: Not really, but Charlize Theron makes a great evil stepmother

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



9. Resident Evil: Retribution

For fans of: Resident Evil, sequels

Is it good?: Nope

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



10. That's Amor

For fans of: Getting swept off your feet by a Spanish chef

Is it good?: Así así

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



