Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 2

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Say ciao to a new rom-com
Summer vacation is over (sorry, kids), but at least one teacher still has the disposable income for an Italian getaway. The new rom-com Love in the Villa stars Kat Graham as a jilted teacher who heads to Verona for some me time (also the title of a movie on this list!) only to be forced to share her villa with some British guy. Guess what happens next. A lot of people apparently don't have to guess — the movie has already flown to No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list on Friday, Sept. 2. Other new entries on the list include Michael Mann's Collateral and Judd Apatow's This Is 40. Meanwhile, Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list is still led by Echoes, while the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure joins the ranking at No. 8. Can Bones' Emily Deschanel elbow her way into the top 10 over the weekend with Devil in Ohio, her new limited series about a cult? People do love cults. And Bones.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre
Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Listening to convicts reflect on their lives
Is it good?: It's interesting and has more nuance than the average Netflix true crime show
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus the Shonda touch
Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV
Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19
Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Selling Sunset, getting The OC theme song stuck in your head
Is it good?: It's bingeable, which according to Netflix is the same as being good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Supernatural adventures, prison breaks
Is it good?: The hit anime series has something for everyone
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe
Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Italy, bickering
Is it good?: It's not amore
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party
Is it good?: Of course it's not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Tom Cruise's hair, Jamie Foxx's acting, Michael Mann's oeuvre
Is it good?: Totally
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Paddington dad acting bad
Is it good?: It's not breaking the mold, but it's a twisty thriller with solid performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Judd Apatow, jokes about being 40
Is it good?: It's a mixed bag
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Danish thrillers, cheating husbands, wives out for revenge
Is it good?: It's very watchable garbage
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Kristen Stewart, twisted fairy tales
Is it good?: Not really, but Charlize Theron makes a great evil stepmother
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Resident Evil, sequels
Is it good?: Nope
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Getting swept off your feet by a Spanish chef
Is it good?: Así así
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Sept. 2
Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Thursday, Sept. 1