Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 1

Hugh Bonneville comes by in I Came By
You might know Hugh Bonneville from Downton Abbey, or maybe you're like me and think of him exclusively as "Paddington dad," but the new Netflix thriller I Came By wants you to see him as... a corrupt judge with a big scary secret. Apparently a lot of people are buying into that vision, because the film sits at No. 2 on the Netflix Top 10 Movie chart today after premiering yesterday. Also new on the movies list is the Spanish psychological drama Under Her Control (No. 4), about a weird boss-employee relationship. Maybe that explains why the Top 10 TV Shows list is exactly the same as it was yesterday — everyone was just too busy watching movies!
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre
Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Listening to convicts reflect on their lives
Is it good?: It's interesting and has more nuance than the average Netflix true crime show
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus the Shonda touch
Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV
Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19
Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Selling Sunset, getting The OC theme song stuck in your head
Is it good?: It's bingeable, which according to Netflix is the same as being good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe
Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Ramy, finding humor in the immigrant experience
Is it good?: It's fantastic, heartfelt, and very funny
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party
Is it good?: Of course it's not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Paddington dad acting bad
Is it good?: It's not breaking the mold, but it's a twisty thriller with solid performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Danish thrillers, cheating husbands, wives out for revenge
Is it good?: It's very watchable garbage
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Single White Female vibes, HR nightmares
Is it good?: It's forgettable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Getting swept off your feet by a Spanish chef
Is it good?: Así así
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Basketball scams, degenerate gambling
Is it good?: Yes, but I'm still Team Rasheed Wallace
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms
Is it good?: It's just OK
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx
Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports documentary
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
