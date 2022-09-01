Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 1

Hugh Bonneville, I Came By Nick Wall/Netflix

You might know Hugh Bonneville from Downton Abbey, or maybe you're like me and think of him exclusively as "Paddington dad," but the new Netflix thriller I Came By wants you to see him as... a corrupt judge with a big scary secret. Apparently a lot of people are buying into that vision, because the film sits at No. 2 on the Netflix Top 10 Movie chart today after premiering yesterday. Also new on the movies list is the Spanish psychological drama Under Her Control (No. 4), about a weird boss-employee relationship. Maybe that explains why the Top 10 TV Shows list is exactly the same as it was yesterday — everyone was just too busy watching movies!

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

Netflix's New Releases Today

Barbie Mermaid Power: Barbie, but make her a mermaid.

Barbie, but make her a mermaid. Fenced In: A Brazilian comedy about a guy who hates his loud neighbor.

A Brazilian comedy about a guy who hates his loud neighbor. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 3 of the supernatural fantasy anime series.

Season 3 of the supernatural fantasy anime series. Love in the Villa: Kat Graham stars in this rom-com about an American woman forced to share her Italian vacation villa with a cynical British man.



Kat Graham stars in this rom-com about an American woman forced to share her Italian vacation villa with a cynical British man. Off the Hook: A French comedy series about two roommates who try to give up social media for a month.



A French comedy series about two roommates who try to give up social media for a month. Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 of the animated kids' series about a rabbit who is also a warrior.



Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

I Am a Killer Netflix

For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre

Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Listening to convicts reflect on their lives

Is it good?: It's interesting and has more nuance than the average Netflix true crime show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. Partner Track

For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus the Shonda touch

Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. High Heat

For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19

Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. Selling the OC

For fans of: Selling Sunset, getting The OC theme song stuck in your head

Is it good?: It's bingeable, which according to Netflix is the same as being good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Ramy, finding humor in the immigrant experience

Is it good?: It's fantastic, heartfelt, and very funny

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Tim Donaghy, Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul Netflix

For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party

Is it good?: Of course it's not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. I Came By

For fans of: Paddington dad acting bad

Is it good?: It's not breaking the mold, but it's a twisty thriller with solid performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



3. Loving Adults

For fans of: Danish thrillers, cheating husbands, wives out for revenge

Is it good?: It's very watchable garbage

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



4. Under Her Control

For fans of: Single White Female vibes, HR nightmares

Is it good?: It's forgettable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



5. That's Amor

For fans of: Getting swept off your feet by a Spanish chef

Is it good?: Así así

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



7. Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

For fans of: Basketball scams, degenerate gambling

Is it good?: Yes, but I'm still Team Rasheed Wallace

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



8. Look Both Ways

For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx

Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports documentary

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Aug. 31

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Wednesday, Aug. 31