Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 31

Who is a killer? I Am a Killer. Season 3 of Netflix's declarative true crime series debuts at No. 2 on the streaming service's Daily Top 10 TV shows list for Wednesday, Aug. 31. Netflix knows the rules of supply and demand; there's demand for interviews with death row inmates, so it supplies them. The No. 1 show is still Echoes, the Michelle Monaghan-led limited series that has surprisingly strong staying power — it's been in the top spot for almost two weeks — while the No. 1 movie is the Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg buddy comedy Me Time. Meanwhile, The Gray Man has slid off the chart for the first time since it was released in late July.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

Netflix's New Releases Today

Club América vs Club América: Docuseries about the successful but controversial Mexican football club América.

Docuseries about the successful but controversial Mexican football club América. Family Secrets: The titular things come out on a couple's wedding day in this Polish drama series.

The titular things come out on a couple's wedding day in this Polish drama series. I Came By: Hugh Bonneville stars in this twisty thriller about a corrupt judge who is even worse than you think.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Arden Cho, Partner Track Netflix

For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre

Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Listening to convicts reflect on their lives

Is it good?: It's interesting and has more nuance than the average Netflix true crime show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



3. Partner Track

For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus the Shonda touch

Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



5. High Heat

For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19

Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. Selling the OC

For fans of: Selling Sunset, getting The OC theme song stuck in your head

Is it good?: It's bingeable, which according to Netflix is the same as being good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Ramy, finding humor in the immigrant experience

Is it good?: It's fantastic, heartfelt, and very funny

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Sing 2

For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party

Is it good?: Of course it's not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. That's Amor

For fans of: Getting swept off your feet by a Spanish chef

Is it good?: Así así

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

For fans of: Basketball scams, degenerate gambling

Is it good?: Yes, but I'm still Team Rasheed Wallace

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



5. Loving Adults

For fans of: Danish thrillers, cheating husbands, wives out for revenge

Is it good?: It's very watchable garbage

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. Look Both Ways

For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



7. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports documentary

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx

Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



9. Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

For fans of: The AOL dial-up noise, but make it Tiger King

Is it good?: Nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



