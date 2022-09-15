Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15

Sins of Our Mother Netflix

If anything is going to be a reliable success on Netflix, it's a true crime docuseries. Sins of Our Mother, coming in at No. 2 on the Top 10 TV Shows list today after dropping all at once yesterday, is the latest, telling the story of Lori Vallow, a mother who became a doomsday conspiracy theorist and was accused of killing two of her children. It's one of two new additions to the TV chart today alongside El Rey, Vicente Fernandez, a Mexican drama series about the singer Chente, which comes in at No. 9. Over on the movies list, The Champion, a Holocaust-era sports drama, is the only new addition, coming in at No. 10.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy: A futuristic anime set in a world ravaged by dark magic

A futuristic anime set in a world ravaged by dark magic Dogs in Space: It's an animated movie about dogs in space

It's an animated movie about dogs in space Terim: Documentary about the life of football manager Fatih Terim

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Sean Kanan, Cobra Kai Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Sins of Our Mother

For fans of: True crime, cults

Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



4. The Imperfects

For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things

Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Temperance Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff

Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



6. Narco-Saints

For fans of: Korean dramas, drug lords and the people who hunt them down

Is it good?: It's fun!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events

Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



8. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

For fans of: Love, Death + Robots, Cyberpunk 2077, Studio Trigger anime

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a dope dystopian anime from one of Japan's best studios

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



9. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jamie Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Queen Latifah and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, End of the Road Ursula Coyote/Netflix

1. End of the Road

For fans of: Road trips gone bad, the desert

Is it good?: Not even Queen Latifah can save this thriller

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing

Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



5. No Limit

For fans of: Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend, French people

Is it good?: It's steamy but forgettable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Buddy comedies, stoner comedies

Is it good?: It's a classic

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party

Is it good?: Of course it's not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Friday

Is it good?: It's nowhere near as good as its predecessor

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. The Champion

For fans of: Boxing, history

Is it good?: It's good, but hard to watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



