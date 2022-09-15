Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15

Join or Sign In
Sins of Our Mother is Netflix's latest true crime hit
If anything is going to be a reliable success on Netflix, it's a true crime docuseries. Sins of Our Mother, coming in at No. 2 on the Top 10 TV Shows list today after dropping all at once yesterday, is the latest, telling the story of Lori Vallow, a mother who became a doomsday conspiracy theorist and was accused of killing two of her children. It's one of two new additions to the TV chart today alongside El Rey, Vicente Fernandez, a Mexican drama series about the singer Chente, which comes in at No. 9. Over on the movies list, The Champion, a Holocaust-era sports drama, is the only new addition, coming in at No. 10.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: True crime, cults
Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives
Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things
Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Temperance Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff
Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Korean dramas, drug lords and the people who hunt them down
Is it good?: It's fun!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events
Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Love, Death + Robots, Cyberpunk 2077, Studio Trigger anime
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a dope dystopian anime from one of Japan's best studios
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Music, true stories, Jamie Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Road trips gone bad, the desert
Is it good?: Not even Queen Latifah can save this thriller
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing
Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend, French people
Is it good?: It's steamy but forgettable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Buddy comedies, stoner comedies
Is it good?: It's a classic
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party
Is it good?: Of course it's not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Friday
Is it good?: It's nowhere near as good as its predecessor
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Boxing, history
Is it good?: It's good, but hard to watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Sept. 15
