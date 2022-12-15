Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 15

Join or Sign In
Even on Thursday, Wednesday is still No. 1
It might be Thursday, but that's not enough to end Wednesday's reign as No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows list. (Will that joke ever get old?) New to the TV list is the true crime docuseries, Don't Pick Up the Phone, about the hoax caller whose case inspired the 2012 movie Compliance. That comes in at No. 4. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, Denis Villeneuve's thriller Prisoners leads the ranking for the fourth day in a row, while the unbelievably stupid new Christmas rom-com I Believe in Santa joins the list at No. 3. Tis the season!
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths
Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Bikinis, hot people
Is it good?: Did you like the first three seasons? Then you'll probably like this one
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Royal revelations
Is it good?: It's not as juicy as you might want it to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Compliance, disturbing true crime cases
Is it good?: It'll creep you out
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup
Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Meaningful documentaries, college sports
Is it good?: It's one of Netflix's best doc series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music
Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Netflix food competitions
Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships
Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses
Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Beautiful cinematography, ugly themes
Is it good?: It's a very good but very long crime thriller
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny
Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Dumb Netflix Christmas movies
Is it good?: It's, as we said above, extremely dumb
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: New takes on classic stories, that signature del Toro touch
Is it good?: It's pretty magical
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Crushing student loan debt, smart indies
Is it good?: Yes, and Aubrey Plaza is excellent in it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Bradley Cooper, mercurial chefs
Is it good?: It has a great cast but an underachieving script
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Sentimentality, Nicholas Sparks, James Marsden
Is it good?: It's bad even for a Nicholas Sparks adaptation
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Babies, talking animals
Is it good?: It's a cute and funny family movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Murder mysteries, infiltrating mental hospitals, Shutter Island
Is it good?: It's not Netflix's best Spanish thriller, but it's not the worst, either
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era
Is it good?: Yeah, jump on it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Dec. 15
