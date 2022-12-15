Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 15

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers, Wednesday Netflix

It might be Thursday, but that's not enough to end Wednesday's reign as No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows list. (Will that joke ever get old?) New to the TV list is the true crime docuseries, Don't Pick Up the Phone, about the hoax caller whose case inspired the 2012 movie Compliance. That comes in at No. 4. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, Denis Villeneuve's thriller Prisoners leads the ranking for the fourth day in a row, while the unbelievably stupid new Christmas rom-com I Believe in Santa joins the list at No. 3. Tis the season!

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Sonic Prime: A Sonic the Hedgehog animated series. Different from those Sonic movies.

A Sonic the Hedgehog animated series. Different from those Sonic movies. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery: Will Arnett's improvised crime comedy series gets a Christmas special.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Bikinis, hot people

Is it good?: Did you like the first three seasons? Then you'll probably like this one

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Royal revelations

Is it good?: It's not as juicy as you might want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



4. Don't Pick Up the Phone

For fans of: Compliance, disturbing true crime cases

Is it good?: It'll creep you out

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup

Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Meaningful documentaries, college sports

Is it good?: It's one of Netflix's best doc series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



7. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music

Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Netflix food competitions

Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

For fans of: Beautiful cinematography, ugly themes

Is it good?: It's a very good but very long crime thriller

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny

Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. I Believe in Santa

For fans of: Dumb Netflix Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's, as we said above, extremely dumb

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: New takes on classic stories, that signature del Toro touch

Is it good?: It's pretty magical

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Crushing student loan debt, smart indies

Is it good?: Yes, and Aubrey Plaza is excellent in it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Bradley Cooper, mercurial chefs

Is it good?: It has a great cast but an underachieving script

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Sentimentality, Nicholas Sparks, James Marsden

Is it good?: It's bad even for a Nicholas Sparks adaptation

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Babies, talking animals

Is it good?: It's a cute and funny family movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Murder mysteries, infiltrating mental hospitals, Shutter Island

Is it good?: It's not Netflix's best Spanish thriller, but it's not the worst, either

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era

Is it good?: Yeah, jump on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



