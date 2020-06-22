Your favorite '90s club is about to be back in session. Netflix has revealed the trailer for its upcoming The Baby-Sitters Club series, and it is bound to make you seriously nostalgic.

The 10-episode family dramedy, which premieres on Friday, July 3, is a modern adaptation of Ann M. Martin's iconic kids' book series. The show centers on the baby-sitting adventures of middle schoolers Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez), who launch their childcare club to make money and help out the parents of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. The series also stars Alicia Silverstone as Kristy's mom, Elizabeth, and Mark Feuerstein as Elizabeth's love interest, Watson Brewer.

The trailer shows that while all of these young women will be dealing with some highs and lows due to family and the struggles of being teens, they'll have each other (and their newfound business) to lean on for support.

Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club series is a "contemporary" take on the beloved stories and marks the first adaptation of Martin's books in decades. The novels previously inspired a Disney Channel TV series (available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video) and a 1995 movie (currently streaming on Showtime).

The Baby-Sitters Club premieres Friday, July 3 on Netflix.

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far