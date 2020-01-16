NBCUniversal's Peacock is almost ready to take flight. Details about the forthcoming streaming service were finally revealed by the company during its Thursday presentation to investors and members of the media, and it looks like audiences will have yet another option for streaming on April 15, when it launches for Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex cable subscribers, NBCUniversal announced. The service will then go live nationwide on July 15, in anticipation of the Summer Olympics.

Peacock joins an already-bustling streaming market, which recently added Disney+ and Apple TV+ and will soon see WarnerMedia's HBO Max join the fold in May, shortly after Peacock's launch.

Unlike those services, though, Peacock will offer an ad-supported plan, NBC has now confirmed. The free plan would include a selection of classic TV shows and films like The Office, Saturday Night Live, and Back To The Future, along with next-day streaming of current broadcast shows like Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and a collection of news and sports programming such as the Today Show and the Olympics. NBCU also said that ads will be limited to five minutes per hour, which isn't that bad at all.

A premium, ad-supported version will be available for $5 per month, and feature additional content including the entire season of Sam Esmail's upcoming Battlestar Galactica reboot and other originals. Subscribers can pay an additional $5 per month for an ad-free version (Comcast subscribers will have to pay just $5 to bump up to ad-free Peacock Premium).

Everything to Know About Peacock, NBCUniversal's Streaming Service

NBCUniversal's Peacock is already busy lining up original content, including the newly-confirmed Punky Brewster sequel with Soleil Moon Frye and a revival of Saved By the Bell which features some original cast members, in addition to new stars. In a big shift for TV, the service will also stream NBC's late-night talk shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, at 8 p.m. ET, hours before they air on broadcast.

Peacock will officially debut on July 15 for everyone, and April 15 for Comcast subscribers.