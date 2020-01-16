The Punky Brewster sequel series is officially a go at Peacock. NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service announced the news on Thursday morning, hours prior to Peacock's presentation to investors, Variety reports.

Soleil Moon Frye will reprise the role of Punky, who will now be a single mother of three after splitting with her husband (Freddie Prinze Jr.). Quinn Copeland will also star as Izzy, a young girl in the foster system whom Punky meets and sees a lot of herself in. Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell round out the cast of the 10-episode first season.

News that a new take on Punky Brewster might be forthcoming first came along last summer before Peacock added a pilot effort to its originals plan in September.

Peacock's programming slate also includes the upcoming Saved By the Bell sequel series, starring Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley; an adaptation of the popular podcast Dr. Death, starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan, and Christian Slater; and a new Battlestar Galactica series from Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot).

Peacock is expected to launch in April. No premiere date for Punky Brewster has been announced.