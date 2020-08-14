Marge Simpson does not appreciate being thrown into the political insult fray. The long-lived The SImpsons character appeared in a new video speaking out against a dig that was taken at newly-announced vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In response to Harris' first appearance alongside Joe Biden since joining his presidential ticket, Donald Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis tweeted on Wednesday that "Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson," and ignited a flurry of responses from Simpsons fans pointing out that the intended insult was actually quite a compliment.

Marge Simpson herself, who is voiced by actress Julie Kavner, weighed in in a video shared by The Simpsons' official Twitter page on Friday, denouncing Ellis for using her to "name-call" Harris.

"I usually don't get into politics, but the president's senior advisor Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says she doesn't mean it as a compliment," Simpson said in the video. "If that's so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I'm starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna. I was gonna say I'm pissed off, but I'm afraid they'd bleep it."

This is not the first time The Simpsons and the Trump administration have shared headlines, of course. The show famously predicted Trump's election to the nation's highest office back in a 2000 episode titled "Bart to the Future," which head writer Dan Creaney said was meant to be "a warning to America."

The Simpsons returns to Fox for Season 32 this fall. It is also available to stream on Fox, Hulu, and Disney+.