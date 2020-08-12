On Tuesday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden finally named California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick for the 2020 presidential election. Now, one day after that development, the two are scheduled to make their first appearance together as running mates.

Biden and Harris will deliver their remarks from the presidential candidate's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. They plan to discuss "working together to restore the soul of the nation and fight for working families to move the country forward," the campaign said in a statement provided to the Washington Post. The two will also co-host a virtual grassroots fundraiser later in the evening.

Their remarks will take place at 4:30 p.m ET. Both The Hill (in the video embedded above) and Time will stream the event on YouTube. Over at NBC, Lester Holt will anchor an NBC News Special Report for the appearance, while NBC News NOW and NBCNews.com, as well as the network's social channels, will stream it live. MSNBC will also cover the remarks live, and CBSNews.com will stream it as well. Additionally, CNN is providing live updates at CNN Politics, and NPR will provide yet another live stream.

Biden announced his VP choice via a text blast to his mailing list, which read, "Big news: I've chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we're going to beat Trump."

Months ago, Biden committed to choosing a woman as his running mate, and everyone from Harris to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren to the Obama administration's former U.N. Ambassador and National Security Advisor Susan Rice was thrown into the mix as potential frontrunners. Other names that had been rumored to be in consideration were Rep. Karen Bass of California, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Harris is only the third woman to run for vice president on a major ticket, following Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin, and she is also the first Black woman and first Asian American woman on a majority ticket.