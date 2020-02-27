[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the season finale of Netflix's Love Is Blind. Check out our coverage of Episodes 1-5 here, Episodes 6-9 here, and Episode 10 here. Read on at your own risk!]

The much anticipated finale of Netflix's Love Is Blind has now arrived on the streaming service, and, yes, it was exactly as wild and emotional as one might expect. The reality show's unique experiment of pairing people up in separate pods to fall in love via conversations before they ever laid eyes on each other did produce not one but two actual marriages. However, there was no such happy ending for Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas. While he was fully committed to making their love last, she wasn't so sold on the prospect and ditched him at the altar. And now many on Twitter have compared Jessica to a fictional character they believe shares a lot of her personality traits on the show: Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin) from The Office.

As anyone who's watched the "Dinner Party" episode of the American version of The Office knows, Jan could be an unpredictable individual, especially after she and Michael (Steve Carell) got together. She could be engaging in a raucous game of charades in one moment and grilling Pam (Jenna Fischer) in the kitchen about her (nonexistent) connection to Michael in the next. Jan was professional but also completely messy, and a lot of people can't help but draw the connection to her when it comes to Jessica from Love Is Blind.

See, Jessica's decision to say "no" at the altar capped off a full season of Jessica waffling on Mark. Fans might not have been so surprised to see this breakup unfold in the finale, especially after watching Jessica turn green with envy every time she saw Barnett out and about with Amber. She clearly wasn't over being dumped by him in the pods, and any time there were drinks involved, she made sure everyone knew how she really felt. The fact that she cornered both Barnett and Amber about their relationship at some point only further fueled the comparrisons to Jan in The Office's "Dinner Party."

jessica from love is blind has Jan Dinner Party energy pic.twitter.com/2xpUhxIxUl — Amanda Rosenberg (@AmandaRosenberg) February 21, 2020

Jessica from Love is Blind is actually Jan from the Office — Tim Bingham (@TumBingham) February 23, 2020

Just finished Love is Blind



I think Jessica is a real life version of Jan from The Office during the dinner party episode — chris (@chrisShochet) February 27, 2020

Jessica from love is blind reminds me of Jan from the office 🥴 — Monika (@Monika_fraser) February 21, 2020

To be fair to Jessica, there very well may have been moments we didn't get to see from her on Love Is Blind, and since she's one of the cast members who'll appear in next week's reunion episode, we'll find out soon enough if she has anything else to say about her experience on the show and with Mark.

Love Is Blind's full first season is now available to stream on Netflix. The Office will be available to stream on NBC's Peacock, which launches in July.