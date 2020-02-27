[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the season finale of Netflix's Love Is Blind. Check out our coverage of Episodes 1-5 here, Episodes 6-9 here, and the season finale here. Read on at your own risk!]

There were a lot of moments on Love Is Blind that got people fired up on social media this season, and Cameron's impromptu rap song was certainly one of the most hilarious highlights of the hit reality dating show. In the show's seventh episode, which debuted last week on Netflix, Lauren introduced her betrothed to her mother. In order to get on Lauren's mom's good side, Cameron had to prove that he actually was in a hip hop group back in the day like he'd apparently claimed. Lauren's mother challenged Cameron to perform one of his old songs right on the spot, and what followed was a moment of pure secondhand embarrassment on par with Succession's "L to the OG" rap.

Just look at these cringe-y reactions!

Searching "Cameron" and "rap" on Twitter will tell you everything you need to know about how the internet reacted to this moment, but since he's undoubtedly a fan favorite — and, honestly, who isn't jumping for joy that he and Lauren made it all the way?! — TV Guide caught up with Cameron to give him a chance to explain what happened there.

Cameron told TV Guide that he really was in a hip hop group in college, describing it as "just a fun hobby" for him. When he was "put on the spot" by Lauren's mother, he just went with it. "It was just the first song that came to mind," Cameron explained.

However, he also pointed out that the lyrics of his song were significant to his situation with Lauren. "The song talks about that person being the only person you can see and forgetting about the rest of the world," Cameron explained. And although it wasn't written for Lauren, he said that the "lyrics still applied" to their connection when he chose it for that moment.

For those who are interested, we took the liberty of transcribing the full lyrics to Cameron's Love Is Blind rap:

I'm feelin' like a kid with you

You're my main chick

Those other girls were previews

Hop in the back, roll 'em up, then we're free to cruise

I drop the top down feelin' like we can't lose

I'm living in a dream and those haters wonder why

Why I'm so high up that I feel like I can fly

So we throw our hands up

No concern for those lames that desert us

They don't deserve us

Blast off, the course is like a crash collision

'Cause every choice we make is like a rash decision

But the truth is hard to swallow

We're the leaders baby

And they just hope to follow

Love Is Blind Season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix. The reunion special will debut on Netflix's YouTube channel on Thursday, March 5.