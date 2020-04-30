[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Thursday's season finale of Last Man Standing. Read at your own risk!]

Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) came home on a break from the Air Force in the Last Man Standing episode that ended up being the Season 8 finale Thursday, and, in a conversation with Tim Allen, the star and executive producer told TV Guide that fans might see more of her in the future.

"How You Like Them Pancakes," had Eve return home just in time to see Kristin (Amanda Fuller) go into labor and, as a bonus, her parents Mike (Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) squabble a bit over who got to spend the most time with her. By the end of the episode, the Baxters were back to feeling like a happy family again, after Eve shared something she learned in flight training: you can keep flying with one engine, but it's way better with two.

Lovely as that was, the moment didn't give fans any indication of how much we'd see of Eve going forward but not to worry: Tim Allen set the record straight.

"My preference would be, yes to have her on more," Allen said via phone from his office in North Hollywood. Dever, of course, has been pursuing a film career, which is why Eve hasn't been around as much; with her team's blessing, Dever took time away from Last Man Standing to work on projects including the movie Booksmart and (the very good) Netflix series Unbelievable, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Allen said they're willing to keep working around her schedule, while trying to craft storylines that make sense. "If she's a fighter pilot for the Air Force, we're not sure how much she's allowed to see us. She'd be in Europe. We'd have to schedule it around her flight training. But my guess is, as much as possible, we'd have her on. We love her and we love to honor our military."

Fox hasn't made an announcement about Last Man Standing being renewed yet but, assuming that it is, it sounds like Eve will continue to have a place she calls home sweet home.

Kaitlyn Dever, Last Man Standing Photo: Fox

Last Man Standing concluded Season 8. Previous episodes are available on Hulu.