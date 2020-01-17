Hulu has ordered a new show your dad will definitely love, but you should love too, if you have any respect for comedy. The streaming service announced Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that it has given a straight-to-series order for a new series starring Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The comedy, which does not yet have a title or a premiere date, follows three strangers obsessed with true crime who find themselves wrapped up in a true crime scenario of their own. We predict that this will turn out well and nothing bad will happen at all.

The show was co-created by Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). The two will executive-produce the series alongside Short, This is Us creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal (This is Us).

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Additionally, Hulu also revealed that it has renewed Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Dollface for second seasons, and revealed trailers for new series Little Fires Everywhere and High Fidelity, as well as new Hillary Clinton-focused documentary, Hillary.