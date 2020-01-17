

"I provoke strong opinions," Hillary Rodham Clinton says in the official trailer for Hillary, Hulu's documentary set to debut on Friday, March 6. Given everything that's been said about her throughout her political career, that might be an understatement.

During the Television Critics Association's winter press tour on Friday, Hulu unveiled a sneak peek at the upcoming film centered on the famed politician's life. Featuring exclusive interviews with her husband and former president Bill Clinton, daughter Chelsea Clinton, friends, journalists, and Clinton herself, the documentary offers viewers unprecedented access into her life and examines how the former first lady, secretary of state, and Democratic nominee for president became one of the most divisive public figures in the world.

The documentary includes never-before-seen footage from Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign interwoven with biographical elements of her life that provide insight into who she is as a person and what drives her decisions.

"There was nothing off-limits," Clinton told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Friday morning. "This did not start out as the film it ended up being; it really started out as maybe a campaign documentary because we had about 1700 hours of behind-the-scenes footage, some of which is in the movie. But Nanette [Burstein], who I was very impressed with when we interviewed her as the person that was going to direct the film [said], 'Look, this is a bigger story. It needs to be told. It's part of the arc of women's history, advancement, and choices that are made.' So you know, I'm not running for anything. I'm not in office, so I said, 'Sure, why don't we give it a try.' And off we went."

"This was a fantastic opportunity," director Burstein, who also helmed 1999's On The Ropes, previously said in a statement. "Secretary Clinton gave me extraordinary access to her life story, which is utterly compelling. Beyond that, given the particulars of her narrative, we were able to highlight the history of the women's movement over the last 50 years, and especially what happens to women who aspire to take on roles traditionally inhabited by men."

Hillary debuts Friday, March 6 on Hulu.