Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington face off in the first teaser trailer for Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere. The eight-episode miniseries, premiering March 18, positions the actresses against each other as mothers set on a collision course by their children.

Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson, a pearls-and-cardigans housewife who rents out a home in her quaint Ohio suburb to the enigmatic Mia Warren (Washington) and her teenage daughter, Pearl (Lexi Underwood). It doesn't take long for Elena's privilege to rear its head; the new footage also shows her condescendingly offering Mia a job as her maid.

"A good mother makes good choices," Elena insists.

"You didn't make good choices," Mia shoots back. "You had good choices."

An adaptation of Celeste Ng's 2017 best-selling novel of the same name, Little Fires Everywhere explores the weight of secrets and, per the show's official description,"the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster."

Witherspoon and Washington executive produce the series alongside showrunner Liz Tigelaar, Lauren Neustadter, and Pilar Savone. Joshua Jackson also stars, and Jesse Williams is set to recur.

Little Fires Everywhere premieres Wednesday, March 18 on Hulu.