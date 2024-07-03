Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's officially a silly-boy summer. And, with Sam Morril's latest comedy special, You've Changed, it's surely not ending any time soon. The rising star, who recently completed an impressive tour with nine sold-out shows, returns to the stage for his sixth special, You've Changed, debuting on Prime Video on Tuesday, July 9th. In the hour, the New York-based stand-up comic tackles the complications of aging and the worst person he's ever dated with punchlines galore and effortless wit.

Sam Morril: You've Changed Amazon

In case you haven't noticed, Prime Video has established an impressive repertoire of stand-up comedy specials. Big-name talents like Tig Notaro: Hello Again, Marlon Wayans: Good Grief, Joel McHale: Live From Pyongyang, Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale, Kevin James: Irregardless, and Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professionalhave graced the platform with their humor. With You've Changed, which was taped at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston, MA, Morril joins some excellent company.

For anyone in need of a good laugh (and who isn't these days?), here's how to watch Sam Morril's comedy special on Prime Video. There are several packages available, and we've outlined them all below for your convenience.

How to Watch Sam Morril's Comedy Special You've Changed on Prime Video

Prime Video has been a player in the streaming game for over a decade now and they've got a great selection of hit shows and movies, including Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Fallout, The Boys, Road House and Red, White, & Royal Blue.

So, how do you watch Sam Morril's comedy special You've Changed on Prime Video? Well, if you're already a member of Amazon Prime—guess what? You've already got Prime Video. If you don't, no need to fret. Prime Video (with ads) with an Amazon Prime Membership costs $14.99/month or $139/annually, which is very reasonable for all that you get.

This is also a great time to subscribe to Amazon Prime, given Prime Day, the most exciting deals day in online shopping, was recently announced to take place on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. We're already seeing early Prime Day deals appear all over the shopping site.

But if you'd rather get the standalone Prime Video subscription—no sweat. Prime Video without Prime costs just $8.99/month. However, if you prefer an ad-free plan, it'll cost a few dollars more at $17.98/month for Prime members and $11.98/month for standalone subscribers. Either way, you're getting quite the bang for your buck given all the content Prime Video has to offer.

Additionally, Prime Video offers over 100 great add-on deals from major streamers like Paramount+, BBC, Starz, and even Max, to more niche-centric platforms. Into horror movies? Shudder is a must-have. Want educational content? PBS has curated just the right amount. MGM+ has the spooky docuseriesAmityville: An Origin Story and the sci-fi fan-fav show From. Not to mention, BET+ and Magnolia Selects are also great options. There are tons of ways to personalize your Prime Video account, making it the perfect solution for people who want to customize their streaming experience.

If you're also interested in free programming (which, like, who isn't?), Amazon has you covered. Not only do they offer a free seven-day trial period with many of their streaming options, but you also get Freevee, home of the Emmy-nominated Jury Duty, at no charge when you sign up for an Amazon Prime account.

Who Is Sam Morril?

Sam Morril is a stand-up comic, born and raised by a family of lawyers in New York. His comedy career began with various appearances on late-night talk shows—making the rounds on all the big talkies: Conan, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,Last Call with Carson Daly, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The stand-up comic also appeared as himself a number of times on Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle and has enjoyed success with a bit part in Billions on Showtime. He also portrayed an open-mic comic in the billion-dollar box office smash The Joker.

In 2016, following a stint on the road opening for Amy Schumer, Morril auditioned for America's Got Talent. Although he didn't win the talent competition, it could be argued that he ultimately won at life: The comedian has released two specials for Comedy Central and another two on YouTube. Most recently, he wrote and performed a special for Netflix, but his latest promises to be the best one yet.

Sam Morril's You've Changed is available on Amazon Prime Video starting Tuesday, July 9th.

