How to Watch How The Grinch Stole Christmas in 2022

It's that time of year when the airwaves are filled with festive Christmas shows and movies, from modern premieres like Hallmark's holiday lineup, to classic favorites we look forward to rewatching year after year. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas is one of those specials that never gets old even after more than 50 years.

The 1966 CBS animated special is an adaptation of Dr. Seuss' classic Christmas tale of the miserly green fiend who lives above Whoville and decides this is the last Christmas he's going to put up with the holly jolly celebrations. With a few snips of his scissors and a needle and thread, he impersonates Santa and proceeds to wipe the Whos' homes clean from all traces of Christmas, from the trees and presents right down to the roast beast and Who Hash from their refrigerators. But in the end, a life lesson is learned that Christmas isn't about things, it's about being with the ones you love. With a change of heart, the Grinch returns the stolen goods and even joins in on the holiday by staying for the Whos' Christmas dinner.

There are a few ways to watch the animated special, which was produced by Chuck Jones, narrated by Boris Karloff, and features the musical talents of Thurl Ravenscroft.

Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas on TV?

Yes it is! NBC will air the animated special the day before Christmas Eve.

NBC

Friday, Dec. 23

8/7c How The Grinch Stole Christmas







Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas streaming?

NBC is also making the classic cartoon available to stream at your own convenience on its streaming service, Peacock.



If you're looking for new adaptations like Jim Carrey's 2000 rendition of the tale, you can stream it on HBO Max.





You can also rent the latest 2018 version, Dr. Seuss's The Grinch, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, on Amazon

