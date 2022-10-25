HBO Max launched in early 2020 and has become a streaming favorite thanks to its deep catalog of critically acclaimed titles and original programming. From The Flight Attendant and Game of Thrones to the Adult Swimcollectionand the DCUniverse, HBO Max has shows, movies, and live programming to appeal to nearly everyone.

Like its competitors, the streamer is available on numerous devices, including Amazon's variety of Fire TV options. With an HBO Max subscription and an up-to-date Fire TV device, you can stream the best movies on HBO Max -- and anything else you'd like.

Whether you're watching on the Fire TV Stick or a full-blown Fire TV, it should work with HBO Max as long as you know how to set it up. Read on to find out everything you need to know about watching HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV devices.

What is HBO Max?

HBO went through a few streaming app iterations before landing on HBO Max. Before it was the streaming service we know today, it was HBO Go or HBO Now. However, in 2020, HBO launched HBO Max, eventually scratching the other apps and bringing customers over to the new app. With the new service came more shows and movies from other networks that are owned by HBO's parent company, Warner Media.

The streaming service's library spans everything from HBO originals to fan-favorites on sister channels like Cartoon Network, TBS, and Turner Classic Movies. The library consists of hundreds of titles, including major award winners, DC originals, Looney Tunes, and more.

An HBO Max subscription currently costs $10/mo. for its ad-supported version and $15/mo. for the ad-free version. You can knock 16 percent off either option by paying for a year up front. The ad-free version also includes the option to download titles for offline viewing.

There are also a variety of ways to get HBO Max, potentially at a lower price or no additional cost. You might even be able to get your whole subscription provided through AT&T if you have an unlimited phone plan. HBO Max is also available at no extra charge for many customers who currently subscribe to HBO through their local cable provider.

Watch HBO Max on These Amazon Fire TV Streaming Devices

Amazon's Fire TV devices offer comprehensive support of HBO Max -- which is great, considering that these devices are widely popular for streaming. All the latest Amazon Fire TV streaming devices now support HBO Max:

As long as your Fire device is running with Fire OS 5.1 or later, it will play HBO Max.

Step-by-Step Guide to Watching HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV Devices

Sign up for HBO Max: Before you can watch HBO Max on any device, you'll need a subscription. Go to the HBO Max website and find the "Sign Up Now" button. Click there, then select your plan, and it will take you to a form to fill out to create your account. Input your information and click Create Account. You'll then be asked to fill in your billing information and activate your HBO Max account. There's not currently an HBO Max free trial, so you'll be charged as soon as you finish creating your account. Start your Amazon Fire TV device: Turn on your device and navigate to the home screen. Find HBO Max: On your device's home screen, look for an option to add apps. There should be an Apps option in the top navigation bar. Select this option and either search for HBO Max or browse until you find it. Download the app for free. Start HBO Max: Once you've added the HBO Max app to your device, open it from the home screen or app library. Sign into your account and start streaming.

What Can I Watch on HBO Max with Amazon Fire TV Devices?

HBO Max, of course, offers HBO's stellar originals, like House of Dragon, Succession, and The Wire. The streaming service also has a crop of its own originals that don't air on the HBO channel though, like the sci-fi series Raised by Wolves and the dark comedy The Flight Attendant.

HBO Max also offers a number of original documentaries and live shows. Amy Schumer has a comedy show, Selena Gomez has a cooking show, and there's even a kids' crafting show called Craftopia. Expanding into the larger documentary scene, there are plenty of uplifting docs alongside harrowing real-life stories that will keep you looking for the next film to watch or series to binge. HBO Max is also the streaming home for TBS, TNT, Warner Bros. TV, and more, making it the place to go for classic TV shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and more.

Beyond HBO's original programming, HBO Max also includes subsections for Cartoon Network, DC, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, Looney Tunes, Studio Ghibli, and more. There's bound to be something you can enjoy on the Amazon Fire TV device of your choice.

Our Final Take

If you prefer Amazon's Fire TV streaming devices and you're a fan of HBO Max, you're in luck. The streaming service is compatible with all current Fire TV streaming devices and Fire tablets, and the app is easy to add via the Amazon Appstore.

Once it's downloaded, you have full access to hundreds of the best TV shows and HBO Max movies. HBO's originals, as well as the HBO Max originals, will be at your fingertips in no time.

It's easy to take advantage of HBO Max with any Fire TV device, but the service also works well with a variety of other streaming devices, too. You can stream HBO Max on Roku, Apple TV, and many other devices. Wherever you stream, you'll have loads of great titles to pick.