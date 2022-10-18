How to Watch All the Ghostbusters Movies This Halloween

It's Halloween season, which means there's no better time to be in the ghostbusting business. That's right, it's time to watch Ghostbusters, the iconic movie that's stood the test of time better than almost any other '80s comedy. It was the first special effects-heavy action comedy, a genre that now dominates the box office (without Ghostbusters, there would be no Marvel). It's hugely influential and basically never improved upon.

Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Harold Ramis as a team of paranormal professionals operating a ghostbusting business operating out of an old fire station. The trio run into all kinds of mayhem as they work to rid New York City of the ghouls that haunt it. It was directed by Ivan Reitman, and written by Aykroyd and Ramis.

In addition to the original 1984 film, Ghostbusters II came out in 1989 but like many sequels, just wasn't quite as iconic. A reboot, officially titled Ghostbusters: Answer the Call but mostly just known as Ghostbusters, came out in 2016 and starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones as the ghostbusting squad. It was followed by the most recent take on the franchise, 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was directed by Ivan Reitman's son Jason.

There's no better time to rewatch the classic comedy and its offspring than October, and we know just where to find them all this Halloween.

Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, Ghostbusters Getty Images

Is Ghostbusters available to stream?

Yes! The first two Ghostbusters movies are streaming on Hulu.



Ghostbusters (2016) is available on Amazon Freevee.



And Ghostbusters: Afterlife is streaming on Starz.



If you don't have Hulu or Starz, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters: Afterlife are available to buy on Amazon.

When is Ghostbusters airing on TV?

If your'e looking to watch Ghostbusters on cable TV, the best way to do it is during Freeform's annual "31 Nights of Halloween" festivities. Here are all the air times ahead for this year's lineup:

Monday, Oct. 17 at 12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

Friday, Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

Monday, Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)