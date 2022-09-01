I smell children! Freeform just released the schedule for its annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming event, and the list is packed with all your spooky season favorites like Hocus Pocus, Casper, The Addams Family, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Freeform is also continuing to take advantage of parent company Disney's acquisition of Fox by adding The Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror" and Family Guy Halloween episodes into the mix.

While most of the movies are films the whole family can enjoy, you might want to cover the kids' eyes for some new-to-Freeform additions this year, including Get Out While visiting his white girlfriend's family, an African-American man discovers that their seemingly idyllic community is hiding a sinister conspiracy in this perceptive, incendiary horror thriller. 85 Metascore Horror, Suspense Happy Death Day A teen keeps reliving the same day until she is able to figure out who is trying to kill her. 58 Metascore Horror, Suspense A Quiet Place A family live in complete silence to avoid being eaten by creatures that hunt through sound. The two parents, their son and deaf daughter all communicate through sign language, and must come up with ingenious ways to outsmart the blind monsters, in order to stay alive. 82 Metascore Drama, Horror, Suspense and Halloween A survivor suffering from PTSD braces herself for a final confrontation with a serial killer who terrorized her suburban neighborhood four decades earlier after he manages to escape from confinement while being transferred to a maximum-security prison. 67 Metascore Horror, Suspense (2018).

So break out the popcorn and pumpkin spice lattes for a month full of movies to get you in the mood for spooky season.

Full Schedule





Saturday, Oct. 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Edward Scissorhands"

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Witches" (1990)

11:20 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

1:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"

11:30 p.m. EDT/ PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)





Sunday, Oct. 2

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Witches" (1990)

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

10:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)





Monday, Oct. 3

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992) – Freeform Premiere

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters (2016)"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes





Tuesday, Oct. 4

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Edward Scissorhands"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb"





Wednesday, Oct. 5

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb"

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Madagascar"

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"

8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror"Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes





Thursday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Madagascar"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes





Friday, Oct. 7

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

1:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"





Saturday, Oct. 8

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"

7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"

11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"





Sunday, Oct. 9

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins"

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Get Out" – Freeform Premiere

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloween" (2018) – Freeform Premiere

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "A Quiet Place" – Freeform Premiere





Monday, Oct. 10

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "A Quiet Place"

1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Get Out"

4:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloween" (2018)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Happy Death Day" – Freeform Premiere

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Happy Death Day 2U" – Freeform Premiere

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes





Tuesday, Oct. 11

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes





Wednesday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)

8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes





Thursday, Oct. 13 (TIM BURTON DAY)

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Frankenweenie" (2012)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Edward Scissorhands"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"





Friday, Oct. 14

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" Episodes

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"

7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" Episodes





Saturday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Hook"

10:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – "How to Train Your Dragon 2"

12:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"

11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"





Sunday, Oct. 16

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "How to Train Your Dragon 2"

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

10:45 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"

11:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

1:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Witches" (1990)





Monday, Oct. 17

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

POP'N KNOWLEDGE DOUBLE FEATURE

7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes





Tuesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Fright Night" (2011)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice" POP'N KNOWLEDGE

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes





Wednesday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Fright Night" (2011)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"

8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes





Thursday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Witches" (1990)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Witches" (1990)





Friday, Oct. 21

10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" Episodes

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"

9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" Episodes

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992)





Saturday, Oct. 22

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992)

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Maleficent"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"





Sunday, Oct. 23

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters, Inc" (Disney-Pixar)

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"





Monday, Oct. 24

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Haunted Mansion" (2003)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes





Tuesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes





Wednesday, Oct. 26

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes





Thursday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ready or Not"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992)





Friday, Oct. 28

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)

1:30-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Office" Episodes





Saturday, Oct. 29

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "How to Train Your Dragon 2"

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Edward Scissorhands"

11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Frankenweenie" (2012)

1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"





Sunday, Oct. 30

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Witches" (1990)

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

10:45 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

12:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"

7:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"

11:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"







Monday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes