Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Spooky Season is upon us!
I smell children! Freeform just released the schedule for its annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming event, and the list is packed with all your spooky season favorites like Hocus Pocus, Casper, The Addams Family, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Freeform is also continuing to take advantage of parent company Disney's acquisition of Fox by adding The Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror" and Family Guy Halloween episodes into the mix.
While most of the movies are films the whole family can enjoy, you might want to cover the kids' eyes for some new-to-Freeform additions this year, including
Get Out
Happy Death Day
A Quiet Place
Halloween
So break out the popcorn and pumpkin spice lattes for a month full of movies to get you in the mood for spooky season.
Saturday, Oct. 1
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Edward Scissorhands"
9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Witches" (1990)
11:20 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)
1:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"
11:30 p.m. EDT/ PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Witches" (1990)
9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"
10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"
12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"
10:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)
Monday, Oct. 3
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992) – Freeform Premiere
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"
8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters (2016)"
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 4
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Edward Scissorhands"
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb"
Wednesday, Oct. 5
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb"
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Madagascar"
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror"Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 6
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Madagascar"
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Friday, Oct. 7
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"
1:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy"
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
Saturday, Oct. 8
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"
8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)
2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"
5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"
7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"
9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"
11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
Sunday, Oct. 9
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins"
7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)
12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"
2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"
4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"
6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Get Out" – Freeform Premiere
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloween" (2018) – Freeform Premiere
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "A Quiet Place" – Freeform Premiere
Monday, Oct. 10
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "A Quiet Place"
1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Get Out"
4:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloween" (2018)
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Happy Death Day" – Freeform Premiere
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Happy Death Day 2U" – Freeform Premiere
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 11
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 12
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)
8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 13 (TIM BURTON DAY)
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Frankenweenie" (2012)
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Edward Scissorhands"
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"
7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"
Friday, Oct. 14
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"
1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" Episodes
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" Episodes
Saturday, Oct. 15
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Hook"
10:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – "How to Train Your Dragon 2"
12:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"
2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)
2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"
3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"
7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"
Sunday, Oct. 16
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "How to Train Your Dragon 2"
9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"
10:45 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"
11:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"
1:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"
7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"
9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Witches" (1990)
Monday, Oct. 17
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"
5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)
POP'N KNOWLEDGE DOUBLE FEATURE
7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 18
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT - "Fright Night" (2011)
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice" POP'N KNOWLEDGE
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 19
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Fright Night" (2011)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"
8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 20
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Witches" (1990)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb"
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Witches" (1990)
Friday, Oct. 21
10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" Episodes
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" Episodes
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992)
Saturday, Oct. 22
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992)
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - "Maleficent"
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)
7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"
9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"
Sunday, Oct. 23
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"
9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)
3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"
5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"
7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters, Inc" (Disney-Pixar)
9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"
Monday, Oct. 24
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Haunted Mansion" (2003)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 25
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 26
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 2"
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"
8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 27
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ready or Not"
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"
8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992)
Friday, Oct. 28
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (2016)
1:30-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Office" Episodes
Saturday, Oct. 29
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "How to Train Your Dragon 2"
9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Edward Scissorhands"
11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Frankenweenie" (2012)
1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"
3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"
11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters II"
Sunday, Oct. 30
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Witches" (1990)
9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"
10:45 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
12:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)
2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"
7:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"
9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"
11:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
Monday, Oct. 31
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ghostbusters" (1984)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Beetlejuice"
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent"
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes