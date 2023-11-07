For the 40th consecutive year, Turner Sports will broadcast live NBA games when the 2023-24 regular season tips off on TNT.

This season has no shortage of storylines. Can LeBron, playing in his 20th NBA campaign, make another championship run with the Lakers and cement his GOAT status? Can Victor Wembenyama, the latest generational talent to enter the NBA, make an impact during his very first season with the Spurs? Most of all: Can any team do anything to slow down the juggernaut triple-double machine that is Nikola Jokic?

The NBA schedule is looking a little bit different than usual this season with the addition of the new in-season tournament that will take place during the 2023 part of the calendar. The tournament will start with group play--games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays, with TNT getting the Tuesday games and ESPN getting the Friday ones. Once the brackets are set with the winners for each group, the whole quarterfinals round, along with one of the two semifinal games, will air on TNT, with the title game on ABC.

Schedule Highlights

Below are some of the highlights of the NBA on TNT for the 2023-24 season, and you can see the full schedule at the bottom of the page.

TNT will televise doubleheaders on 17 Tuesdays, 14 Thursdays and MLK Monday

NBA All-Star 2024 Weekend from Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18

from Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18 Martin Luther King Jr. Day doubleheader (Monday, January 16) : San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET and Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies at 6:00 p.m. ET

: San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET and Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies at 6:00 p.m. ET NBA Rivals Week: Tuesday, January 23 will bring us a crosstown rivalry doubleheader on TNT, starting with New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 ET, following by Lakers-Clippers at 10. Then, on Thursday the 25th, a rematch of the last two Easter Conference Finals, with the Boston Celtics visiting the Miami Heat at 7:30 ET. The Warrios and Kings will play afterwars, at 10 PM.

Find out how to watch live NBA games on TNT, below.

How to Watch NBA Games on TNT Live

TNT will air 65 games during the 2022-23 NBA regular season, including a doubleheader on opening night. Fans will be able to stream all of the intense moments, thunderous dunks, long-range threes, and game-winning shots on the hardwood from anywhere on their favorite devices by subscribing to the following streaming services. Unfortunately, there's no standalone subscription to TNT, so you'll need a live TV service. But these services will also get you ESPN, which you'll also need if you're an NBA fan.

Where to Stream NBA Games on TNT

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV TNT ✔

✔ ✔ ✔

Watch NBA Games on TNT Live on Hulu + Live TV



For $76.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is one way to watch all of 2023-24 NBA season on TNT. The streaming service includes over 75 channels, unlimited DVR, and The Disney Bundle, which includes ad-supported Disney+, and ESPN+.



Watch NBA Games on TNT Live on DIRECTV STREAM

For $79.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live NBA games on TNT and over 75 channels, and you can also get NBA TV if you move up to the Choice tier. Record your favorite shows ad games with unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and the services is celebrating the start of basketball season with a deal--new customers can save big for the first two months of any plan when they bundle with the DIRECTV Sports package, with these discounted bundles being cheaper than the plans would cost on their own.



Watch NBA Games on TNT Live on Sling TV

For $40/month, subscribers to Sling Orange (it's $60 total to throw in Blue as well) can watch live NBA games on TNT and ESPN, and over 30 other live channels Both plans include 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.



Watch NBA Games on TNT Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on TNT for $72.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Check out the full 2022-23 NBA on TNT Broadcast Schedule, below.

2022-23 NBA on TNT Schedule Matchup Time (ET) Date LA Lakers at Denver Nuggets 7:30 p.m. Oct 24 Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors 10 p.m. Oct 24 Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m. Oct 26 Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m. Oct 26 New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns 10 p.m. Oct 31 San Antonio Spurs at OKC Thunder 7:30 p.m. Nov 14 LA Clippers at Denver Nuggets 10 p.m. Nov 14 Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 p.m. Nov 21 Utah Jazz at LA Lakers 10 p.m. Nov 21 Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat 7:30 p.m. Nov 28 Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. Nov 28 LA Lakers at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 p.m. Dec 12 Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns 10 p.m. Dec 12 Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 p.m. Dec 19 Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors 10 p.m. Dec 19 Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs 7:30 p.m. Jan 4 Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors 10 p.m. Jan 4 Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m. Jan 11 Phoenix Suns at LA Lakers 10 p.m. Jan 11 San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks 3:30 p.m. Jan 15 Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies 6 p.m. Jan 15 Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 p.m. Jan 16 OKC Thunder at LA Clippers 10 p.m. Jan 16 Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors 7:30 p.m. Jan 18 Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves 10 p.m. Jan 18 New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets 7:30 p.m. Jan 23 LA Lakers at LA Clippers 10 p.m. Jan 23 Boston Celtics at Miami Heat 7:30 p.m. Jan 25 Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors 10 p.m. Jan 25 Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m. Jan 30 Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors 10 p.m. Jan 30 L A Lakers at Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m. Feb 1 Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies 10 p.m. Feb 1 Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets 7:30 p.m. Feb 6 Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns 10 p.m. Feb 6 Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks 7:30 p.m. Feb 8 Denver Nuggets at LA Lakers 10 p.m. Feb 8 OKC Thunder at Orlando Magic 7:30 p.m. Feb 13 Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns 10 p.m. Feb 13 Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies 7:30 p.m. Feb 15 NBA All-Star Game 8:30 p.m. Feb 18 Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 p.m. Feb 22 LA Lakers at Golden State Warriors 10 p.m. Feb 22 Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m. Feb 27 Miami Heat at Portland Trailblazers 10 p.m. Feb 27 Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks 7:30 p.m. Feb 29 Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets 10 p.m. Feb 29 Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks 7:30 p.m. Mar 5 Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets 10 p.m. Mar 5 Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 p.m. Mar 7 Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets 10 p.m. Mar 7 Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks 7:30 p.m. Mar 12 Minnesota Timberwolves at LA Clippers 10 p.m. Mar 12 Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m. Mar 14 Dallas Mavericks at OKC Thunder 10 p.m. Mar 14 LA Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m. Mar 26 Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. Mar 26 Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 p.m. Apr 2 LA Clippers at Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. Apr 2 Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat 7:30 p.m. Apr 4 Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers 10 p.m. Apr 4 Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m. Apr 9 Golden State Warriors at LA Lakers 10 p.m. Apr 9 New York Knicks at Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m. Apr 11 New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. Apr 11

Other Ways to Watch Live NBA Games

