The 2023-24 NBA regular season has begun on TNT. The network will once again air games on Tuesday and Thursdays this season. Here's how to watch
For the 40th consecutive year, Turner Sports will broadcast live NBA games when the 2023-24 regular season tips off on TNT.
This season has no shortage of storylines. Can LeBron, playing in his 20th NBA campaign, make another championship run with the Lakers and cement his GOAT status? Can Victor Wembenyama, the latest generational talent to enter the NBA, make an impact during his very first season with the Spurs? Most of all: Can any team do anything to slow down the juggernaut triple-double machine that is Nikola Jokic?
The NBA schedule is looking a little bit different than usual this season with the addition of the new in-season tournament that will take place during the 2023 part of the calendar. The tournament will start with group play--games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays, with TNT getting the Tuesday games and ESPN getting the Friday ones. Once the brackets are set with the winners for each group, the whole quarterfinals round, along with one of the two semifinal games, will air on TNT, with the title game on ABC.
Below are some of the highlights of the NBA on TNT for the 2023-24 season, and you can see the full schedule at the bottom of the page.
Find out how to watch live NBA games on TNT, below.
TNT will air 65 games during the 2022-23 NBA regular season, including a doubleheader on opening night. Fans will be able to stream all of the intense moments, thunderous dunks, long-range threes, and game-winning shots on the hardwood from anywhere on their favorite devices by subscribing to the following streaming services. Unfortunately, there's no standalone subscription to TNT, so you'll need a live TV service. But these services will also get you ESPN, which you'll also need if you're an NBA fan.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|TNT
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
For $76.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is one way to watch all of 2023-24 NBA season on TNT. The streaming service includes over 75 channels, unlimited DVR, and The Disney Bundle, which includes ad-supported Disney+, and ESPN+.
For $79.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live NBA games on TNT and over 75 channels, and you can also get NBA TV if you move up to the Choice tier. Record your favorite shows ad games with unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and the services is celebrating the start of basketball season with a deal--new customers can save big for the first two months of any plan when they bundle with the DIRECTV Sports package, with these discounted bundles being cheaper than the plans would cost on their own.
For $40/month, subscribers to Sling Orange (it's $60 total to throw in Blue as well) can watch live NBA games on TNT and ESPN, and over 30 other live channels Both plans include 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on TNT for $72.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
Check out the full 2022-23 NBA on TNT Broadcast Schedule, below.
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Date
|LA Lakers at Denver Nuggets
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct 24
|Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
|10 p.m.
|Oct 24
|Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct 26
|Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
|10 p.m.
|Oct 26
|New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 31
|San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns
|10 p.m.
|Oct 31
|San Antonio Spurs at OKC Thunder
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov 14
|LA Clippers at Denver Nuggets
|10 p.m.
|Nov 14
|Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov 21
|Utah Jazz at LA Lakers
|10 p.m.
|Nov 21
|Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov 28
|Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings
|10 p.m.
|Nov 28
|LA Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
|7:30 p.m.
|Dec 12
|Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
|10 p.m.
|Dec 12
|Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans
|7:30 p.m.
|Dec 19
|Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
|10 p.m.
|Dec 19
|Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs
|7:30 p.m.
|Jan 4
|Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors
|10 p.m.
|Jan 4
|Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks
|7:30 p.m.
|Jan 11
|Phoenix Suns at LA Lakers
|10 p.m.
|Jan 11
|San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks
|3:30 p.m.
|Jan 15
|Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies
|6 p.m.
|Jan 15
|Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers
|7:30 p.m.
|Jan 16
|OKC Thunder at LA Clippers
|10 p.m.
|Jan 16
|Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors
|7:30 p.m.
|Jan 18
|Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves
|10 p.m.
|Jan 18
|New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets
|7:30 p.m.
|Jan 23
|LA Lakers at LA Clippers
|10 p.m.
|Jan 23
|Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
|7:30 p.m.
|Jan 25
|Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors
|10 p.m.
|Jan 25
|Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics
|7:30 p.m.
|Jan 30
|Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors
|10 p.m.
|Jan 30
|L A Lakers at Boston Celtics
|7:30 p.m.
|Feb 1
|Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies
|10 p.m.
|Feb 1
|Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets
|7:30 p.m.
|Feb 6
|Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns
|10 p.m.
|Feb 6
|Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks
|7:30 p.m.
|Feb 8
|Denver Nuggets at LA Lakers
|10 p.m.
|Feb 8
|OKC Thunder at Orlando Magic
|7:30 p.m.
|Feb 13
|Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns
|10 p.m.
|Feb 13
|Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies
|7:30 p.m.
|Feb 15
|NBA All-Star Game
|8:30 p.m.
|Feb 18
|Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks
|7:30 p.m.
|Feb 22
|LA Lakers at Golden State Warriors
|10 p.m.
|Feb 22
|Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
|7:30 p.m.
|Feb 27
|Miami Heat at Portland Trailblazers
|10 p.m.
|Feb 27
|Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks
|7:30 p.m.
|Feb 29
|Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
|10 p.m.
|Feb 29
|Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks
|7:30 p.m.
|Mar 5
|Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets
|10 p.m.
|Mar 5
|Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks
|7:30 p.m.
|Mar 7
|Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets
|10 p.m.
|Mar 7
|Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks
|7:30 p.m.
|Mar 12
|Minnesota Timberwolves at LA Clippers
|10 p.m.
|Mar 12
|Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics
|7:30 p.m.
|Mar 14
|Dallas Mavericks at OKC Thunder
|10 p.m.
|Mar 14
|LA Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks
|7:30 p.m.
|Mar 26
|Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
|10 p.m.
|Mar 26
|Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks
|7:30 p.m.
|Apr 2
|LA Clippers at Sacramento Kings
|10 p.m.
|Apr 2
|Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat
|7:30 p.m.
|Apr 4
|Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers
|10 p.m.
|Apr 4
|Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks
|7:30 p.m.
|Apr 9
|Golden State Warriors at LA Lakers
|10 p.m.
|Apr 9
|New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
|7:30 p.m.
|Apr 11
|New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings
|10 p.m.
|Apr 11
