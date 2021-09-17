Here Is the Full Fox Fall 2021 TV Schedule

Fox 2021 Fall Schedule: Angela Bassett, 9-1-1; Masked Singer; The Simpsons Fox

Fall TV season is upon us, and Fox's 2021-22 lineup is a mixed bag, with some days of the schedule looking awfully familiar -- no pandemic is going to keep The Simpsons from airing in its usual spot on Sunday nights -- and others filled with new series to replace the shows that got the ax earlier this year.

The Simpsons will anchor Fox's animation block on Sunday nights, with Bob's Burgers, The Great North, and Family Guy. Wednesdays once again belong to reality television, with The Masked Singer and new series Alter Ego, in which aspiring singers disguise themselves as dazzling avatars. Thursdays will air Thursday Night Football, but this is the last year for that; the NFL made a deal with Amazon for exclusive TNF rights starting in 2022.

Other new shows on the schedule include the sentimental series The Big Leap, about a group of down-on-their-luck characters looking for a second chance when they participate in a reality show, as well as the Lee Daniels drama Our Kind of People, a soap about an upper-class Black community in Martha's Vineyard. Fox also got a jump on the fall season with the August premiere of Fantasy Island, starring Rosalyn Sanchez as a woman who helps visitors realize their dreams.

The comedies Pivoting, starring Eliza Coupe, Maggie Q, and Ginnifer Goodwin as three friends whose lives are changed when their childhood friend dies, and Welcome to Flatch (formerly known as This Country), a mockumentary about an otherwise unremarkable pair of young adult women in a small town, are being held for midseason. Also coming later are the dramas The Cleaning Lady, an adaptation of an Argentine show about an ambitious woman who becomes a cleaning lady for the mob, and Monarch, a multigenerational drama about country music. Returning shows coming back midseason include 9-1-1: Lone Star, Call Me Kat, and I Can See Your Voice.

Check out Fox's full schedule below. New shows are in ALL CAPS.

FOX Fall 2021 Monday Night Lineup

8/7c: 9-1-1 (Premieres Sept. 20)

9/8c: THE BIG LEAP (Premieres Sept. 20)



FOX Fall 2021 Tuesday Night Lineup

8/7c: The Resident (Premieres Sept. 21)

9/8c: OUR KIND OF PEOPLE (Premieres Sept. 21)



FOX Fall 2021 Wednesday Night Lineup

8/7c: The Masked Singer (Premieres Sept. 22)

9/8c: ALTER EGO (Premieres Sept. 22)



FOX Fall 2021 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m. ET: Thursday Night Football (Kicks off Oct. 7)



FOX Fall 2021 Friday Night Lineup

8/7c: WWE's Friday Night Smackdown



FOX Fall 2021 Saturday Night Lineup

7 p.m. ET: FOX Sports Saturday



FOX Fall 2021 Sunday Night Lineup

7/6c: NFL on Fox

7:30/6:30c: The OT/Fox Encores

8/7c: The Simpsons (Premieres Sept. 26)

8:30/7:30c: The Great North (Premieres Sept. 26)

9/8c: Bob's Burgers (Premieres Sept. 26)

9:30/8:30c: Family Guy (Premieres Sept. 26)



FOX 2021-2022 Midseason Premieres

Fans will have to wait until midseason for new dramas Accused, The Cleaning Lady, and Monarch, as well as new comedies Krapopolis, Pivoting, and Welcome to Flatch. Also coming midseason are new unscripted series Domino Masters, Next Level Chef, and a rebooted Don't Forget the Lyrics!

Shows returning midseason include Call Me Kat, I Can See Your Voice, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

