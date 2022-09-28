Fox Fall Lineup 2022: The Complete Schedule

Join or Sign In
Hell's Kitchen, Call Me Kat, and Welcome to Flatch return this week
Fox got a head start on its 2022 fall TV season, with all but three shows having already made their series and season premieres. Those final three Fox shows will debut on Thursday, Sept. 29, when reality cooking show Hell's Kitchen and comedies Welcome to Flatch, and Call Me Kat all return.
Fox's fall 2022 schedule kicks off each week with its Sunday night animated comedy block, featuring adult cartoons Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons, and The Great North. Mondays are devoted to dramas 9-1-1 and The Cleaning Lady, and Tuesdays feature The Resident and brand new country music drama Monarch. Fox's reality competition shows air on Wednesdays, with new episodes of Lego Masters and The Masked Singer, followed by Hell's Kitchen on Thursdays. Also on Thursday are sitcoms Welcome to Flatch and Call Me Kat. The week caps off with WWE Friday Night Smackdown.
But missing from Fox's fall 2022 lineup this season are canceled showsThe Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Pivoting. And Fox will no longer be home to Thursday Night Football, since Amazon Prime Video now has the rights to that franchise.
See the full Fox fall schedule below. And be sure to check out the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.
8 p.m.: The Simpsons (Premieres Sept. 25)
8:30 p.m.: The Great North (Premieres Sept. 25)
9 p.m.: Bob's Burgers (Premieres Sept. 25)
9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Premieres Sept. 25)
8 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Premieres Sept. 19)
9 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady (Premieres Sept. 19)
8 p.m.: The Resident (Premieres Sept. 20)
9 p.m. Monarch (Regular timeslot, premiered Sept. 11)
8 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Premieres Sept. 21)
9 p.m.: Lego Masters (Premieres Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Hell's Kitchen (Premieres Sept. 29)
9 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch (Premieres Sept. 29)
9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Premieres Sept. 29)
8 p.m.: WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Year-round)
Fox's midseason debuts include 9-1-1: Lone Star, new dramas Accused and Alert, and new animated comedies Krapopolis and Grimsburg.
