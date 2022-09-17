ABC is bringing back its bread-and-butter medical dramas and family comedies this fall, which means that we are finally getting new episodes of Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, The Connors, The Goldbergs, and more old favorites. However, black-ish, Queens, and Promised Land have all ended, which means there's room in the lineup for a bunch of exciting new shows.

Hilary Swank headlines brand new drama Alaska Daily, about a disgraced reporter who tries to start over in, you guessed it, Alaska. The Rookie will launch its first spin-off in the fall as well, with Niecy Nash leading the team on The Rookie: Feds. Meanwhile, Gina Rodriguez and Milo Ventimiglia return to broadcast TV with the comedy Not Dead Yet and drama The Company You Keep, respectively, both premiering at midseason. And to fill the hole left by Dancing with the Stars, which is making the move to Disney+, ABC is pushing Bachelor in Paradise back to fall.

Find out more about what's coming to ABC during the 2022-23 season below, including descriptions of ABC's new shows, and trailers for the freshmen series as well as returning favorites. Also, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineups over on CBS, NBC, Fox, and The CW.

NEW ABC SHOWS

Drama

Alaska Daily

Description: From the mind of Tom McCarthy, the series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption. The series also stars Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, and Grace Dove.

The Rookie: Feds

Description: The Rookie spin-off stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spin-off was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack. Frankie Faison and Felix Solis also star.

The Company You Keep (Midseason)

Description: This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia stars as Charlie, a con man looking to get out of the business but who finds complications after a night of passion with undercover CIA agent Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). Aside from the drama of that unusual romantic entanglement, Emma's work has her working a case against the vengeful criminal who Charlie's family is in debt to. William Fichtner and Sarah Wayne Callies also star.

Will Trent (working title - Midseason)

Description: Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling Will Trent book series, this procedural drama stars Ramón Rodríguez as Georgia Bureau of Investigations special agent Will Trent, a man who struggled in his youth after he was abandoned at birth and passed around Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Using his unique backstory and experience, he's risen to the top to become one of the GBI's best agents.

Comedy

Not Dead Yet (Midseason)

Description: The series follows Nell Stevens (Gina Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find — writing obituaries — Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The series is adapted from the book Confessions of a 40-something F--k Up by Alexandra Potter. Joshua Banday and Angela Gibbs also star.

Unscripted

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Description: An all-new game show airing this fall on ABC. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

ABC TRAILERS

Trailers for New ABC Shows

Alaska Daily Trailers





The Rookie: Feds Trailers

Not Dead Yet (Midseason)

Trailers for Returning ABC Shows

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Trailer

Big Sky Season 3 Trailer

The Goldbergs Season 10 Trailer

The Good Doctor Season 6 Trailer

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer

ABC SCHEDULE

See ABC's fall 2022-23 schedule to find out when all the new and returning series will air. Plus, check out the full broadcast fall premiere date calendar by network or by date.

