FBI: Most Wanted is the first spin-off of Dick Wolf and Craig Turk's FBI franchise. Created by Rene Balcer, the one-hour crime procedural follows members of the Fugitive Task Force of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as they track down and capture dangerous criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Characters were first introduced in a 2019 backdoor pilot on FBI. After Julian McMahon departed the series as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix in March 2022, Dylan McDermott joined the franchise a month later as the new team leader Remy Scott.

There will be changes in front of the camera when FBI: Most Wanted eventually returns for Season 5. Series regular Alexa Davalos, who played FBI Special Agent Kristin Gaines, will no longer be part of the cast, with the Season 4 finale — which saw the killer of Remy's brother locked up for good — marking her final appearance. The wait for FBI: Most Wanted's return will be a longer one than usual with the actors still on strike (though they're in negotiations on a new contract). Until that's resolved, we'll keep you updated on when to expect the new season of FBI: Most Wanted, cast shake-ups, and much more.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 7 release date prediction

Due to the writers and actors strikes, FBI: Most Wanted – which was originally slated to return for Season 5 in its Tuesdays at 10/9c time slot – was taken off CBS's fall schedule. Fortunately, the writers strike officially ended after 148 days of picketing, and the writers room of FBI: Most Wanted reopened in early October. With the actors union currently in negotiations with studios on a new contract, that means the CBS procedural likely won't be back on TV screens until 2024 at the earliest.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 plot

It will be a while before the Season 5 storyline is released, as writers recently began brainstorming upcoming FBI: Most Wanted episodes. But the new season will likely deal with the fallout from the Season 4 finale, "Heaven Falling." In the episode, Remy finally came face to face with his brother's real killer after 25 years. With the help of his trusty team, Remy learned his brother, Mikey, was actually murdered by a close friend, Benji, who covered up his crime with the help of the prosecution withholding key evidence. During the investigation, Remy and the Task Force discovered that Mikey's girlfriend, Jenna, was also involved and that she had planned to tell him she was pregnant. Ending the season on a nice note, Remy was able to meet his brother's secret son for the first time.

Who will be in FBI: Most Wanted Season 5?



There have been major cast shake-ups over the course of the show's run, namely the Season 3 departure of Julian McMahon, who played team leader Jess LaCroix. That led to the introduction of Dylan McDermott's Remy Scott as the new head of the team.

Other significant exits include Kellan Lutz (Season 3), Nathaniel Arcand (Season 2), YaYa Gosselin (Season 3), and Miguel Gomez (Season 3). In August, Alexa Davalos was confirmed not to be returning as Special Agent Kristin Gaines for Season 5. Time will tell if new additions will be filling the voids left by the former cast members or how Davalos' absence will be explained.

FBI: Most Wanted main cast members:

Where can I watch FBI: Most Wanted?

