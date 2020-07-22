Saturday Night Live was one of the many TV productions impacted by the COVID-19 entertainment shutdown, but the show made the rest of its most recent season work by pivoting to episodes of SNL at Home, which featured some great sketches and all kinds of star-studded appearances, including Tom Hanks and Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci. Though clearly not an ideal situation, it was recently reported that SNL is trying to return to Rockefeller Center for its upcoming 46th season, following another Lorne Michaels-produced NBC show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which was one of the first late-night series to move back into its usual studio.

What else is there to know about Saturday Night Live Season 46? Find out all the latest information about SNL's upcoming season below.





Is Saturday Night Live airing a new episode this weekend?

No. There's no current premiere date set for SNL Season 46 at this time. The sketch comedy series has historically always returned in September.





When does SNL air?

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. The episodes are available to stream on Hulu the following day, and will also be available on NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock.





Who is in the cast of SNL Season 46?

No new casting announcements have been made just yet, so as far as we know, the current cast — including repertory players Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, and Melissa Villaseñor, as well as featured players Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang -- are expected to return.





Who is hosting SNL in Season 46?

No hosting information for the new season has yet been announced. Hosts for the most recent season, Season 45, included Eddie Murphy, RuPaul, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Adam Driver, JJ Watt, Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper, Daniel Craig, John Mulaney, and more.





Where can I stream previous episodes of SNL?

Prior seasons of Saturday Night Live are currently available to stream at Hulu and NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock. Some episodes and clips can also be found on NBC's SNL website.

