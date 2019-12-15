There's going to be a whole lot of holiday content hitting the airwaves on Santa's big day. Freeform will cap off its annual 25 Days of Christmas celebration with a bunch of festive films, and TNT/TBS will continue its time-honored tradition of replaying A Christmas Story for 24 hours straight between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

It's not just tinsel-themed TV that'll be available on air during the break, either. There are also a sleighful of other marathons hitting the small screen this year, like FXX's massive marathon of The Simpsons, which kicks off on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET and runs until Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 4:30 p.m. ET, with 661 episodes from the first 30 seasons and The Simpsons Movie airing throughout the marathon. There are also tons of other movies, TV series, and specials which will be running alongside all those reindeer, so, even if you're feeling a little bah humbug about all the merriment afoot outside, you can enjoy a little staycation with your TV screen all the same.

Check out all of the best TV marathons which will air on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day below (all times eastern).

Tuesday, Dec. 24

The Simpsons (8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, FXX)

Ridiculousness (1 p.m. Monday - 11 a.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. 8 a.m. Wednesday, MTV)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2 a.m. - 1 p.m., E!)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (4 a.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Thursday, ID)

Martin (4 a.m. - 4 p.m., Vh1)

Moonshiners (4 a.m. - 4 a.m. Wednesday, Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress (4 a.m. - 11 a.m., TLC)

Charmed (6 a.m. - 10 a.m., TNT)

Chicago P.D. (6 a.m. Tuesday - 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oxygen)

Ancient Aliens (7 a.m. - 3 p.m., History)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., TruTV)

Amanda to the Rescue (8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Animal Planet)

White Christmas film (8 a.m. Tuesday - 3:15 a.m., Sundance)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bravo)

The Office (9 a.m. - 10 p.m., Comedy Central)

Supernatural (10 a.m. - 3 p.m., TNT)

Harry Potter film series (10:29 a.m. Tuesday - 5:01 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, USA Network)

Friends (10 a.m. - 3 p.m., TBS)

Fixer Upper (12 p.m. - 8 p.m., HGTV)

Bad Santa movies (1 p.m. - 11 p.m., MTV)

John Wick movies (1:30 p.m. Tuesday - 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Paramount)

The Aquarium (4 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday, Animal Planet)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (4 p.m. - 12 a.m., Vh1)

Impractical Jokers (5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. - 4 a.m., 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.., and 11 p.m. - 2 a.m. Wednesday, TruTV)

Family Feud (5 p.m. Tuesday - 1 a.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday - 1 a.m. Thursday, Game Show Network)

Doctor Who (6 p.m. Tuesday - 11 p.m. Friday, BBC America)

Christmas Cookie Challenge (8 p.m. Tuesday - 4 a.m. Wednesday, Food Network)

Outdaughtered (8 p.m. Tuesday - 4 a.m. Wednesday, TLC)

Fixer to Fabulous (8 p.m. Tuesday - 4 a.m. Wednesday, HGTV)

Two and a Half Men (10 p.m. Tuesday - 2 a.m. Wednesday, TV Land)

A Nightmare on Elm Street films (10 p.m. Tuesday - 10 a.m. Wednesday, SYFY)

Parks and Recreation (10:20 p.m. Tuesday - 6 p.m. Wednesday, E!)

Wednesday, Dec. 25

A Christmas Story (8 p.m. Tuesday - 8 p.m. Wednesday TBS and 9 p.m. Tuesday - 9 p.m. Wednesday, TNT)

Crikey! It's the Irwins (4 a.m. - 12 p.m., Discovery)

Homicide for the Holidays (6 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oxygen)

It's a Wonderful Life film (6 a.m. - 12 a.m. Thursday, E!)

The Men Who Built America (10 a.m. - 4 p.m., History)

Twilight movies (10 a.m. Wednesday - 2 p.m. Thursday, MTV)

The Hunger Games movies (10:30 a.m. Wednesday - 3:30 a.m. Thursday, IFC)

Alaskan Bush People (12 p.m. - 9 p.m., Discovery)

Crazy Cakes (12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cooking Channel)

Untold Stories of the E.R. (12 p.m. - 8 p.m., TLC)

The Zoo (12 p.m. Wednesday - 6 a.m. Thursday, Animal Planet)

Guy's Grocery Games (2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday and 8 p.m. Wednesday - 4 a.m. Thursday, Food Network)

Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special (2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Comedy Central)

Property Brothers (2 p.m. Wednesday - 4 a.m. Thursday, HGTV)

Futurama (4 p.m. Wednesday - 2 a.m. Thursday, SYFY)

Law & Order (6 p.m. Wednesday - 2 a.m. Thursday, Sundance)

