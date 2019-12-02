It's been over three and a half decades since A Christmas Story was released, but this charming little tale is still absolutely essential for holiday viewing. Adapted from Jean Shepherd's short stories, the 1983 vignette-style film journeys back to the Christmas when then-9-year-old Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) wanted nothing more than a grand new Red Ryder BB gun to show up under the tree, despite some alarming protests from certain adults in his life. "You'll shoot your eye out!"

Ralphie's tunnel vision about the toy remains a relatable concept of childhood — who hasn't had at least one thing that they simply had to have from Santa? — which is why it still holds up all these years later. Though maybe not in live musical format...

For the 2019 season, A Christmas Story is only airing twice — at least as of Dec. 2. TNT is playing the classic on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by an immediate replay at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Of course, the TNT's sister network TBS has yet to announce whether it will be doing the annual A Christmas Story marathon on Christmas Eve, so stay tuned.

If you can't wait until then to watch the Old Man win his fishnet stocking lamp and for Flick to freeze his tongue on the flagpole, you're in luck! A Christmas Story is also be available for streaming on TNT's digital site as well, with rental and purchase options offered at Amazon Prime and Vudu.