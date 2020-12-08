After the long year that was 2020, it's understandable if all you want to do in December is watch some feel-good holiday content. Whether you're streaming or watching on TV, there's plenty to choose from, from the classics like A Charlie Brown Christmas or How the Grinch Stole Christmas to Hallmark's Christmas lineup. And don't forget the content over at Netflix and Disney+, each of which has an impressive back catalog, along with new specials and movies to get you into the spirit of the season. No matter what you want to watch, or where, TV Guide has you covered with what's airing or streaming this season.

Check out the full 2020 holiday schedule and select streaming offerings below (all times Eastern).

New Originals

Dash & Lily

Holidate

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Operation: Christmas Drop

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Alien Xmas

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Over Christmas

Sugar Rush Christmas, Season 2

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Just Another Christmas

Christmas Crossfire

Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season 3

Home for Christmas, Season 2 (Dec. 18)

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Previous Originals and Other Holiday Content

The Christmas Chronicles

Christmas Inheritance

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Christmas Wedding Planner

Christmas with the Kranks

Christmas with a View

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

The Holiday Calendar

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas

The Princess Switch

The Spirit of Christmas

A Very Murray Christmas

White Christmas

Holiday in the Wild

Let It Snow

Klaus

The Knight Before Christmas

Nailed It! Holiday Season 2

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

Holiday Rush

Merry Happy Whatever Season 1

Sugar Rush Christmas

Team Kaylie Part 2 holiday episode

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Magic for Humans Season 2 holiday episode

A Family Reunion Christmas

Alexa & Katie Season 3 holiday episode

CMA Country Christmas Special (ABC)

Disney Holiday Singalong Special (ABC)

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

12 Pups of Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Anna and the Apocalypse

Back to Christmas

Barbie in A Christmas Carol

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas

Christmas Belle

The Christmas Calendar

A Christmas Carol (FX on Hulu)

Christmas Cookie Challenge

Christmas Crush

Christmas in Compton

A Christmas in Vermont

A Christmas Kiss II

A Christmas Movie Christmas

Christmas on Holly Lane

Christmas Perfection

A Christmas Solo

Christmas with the Andersons

A Cinderella Christmas

Crawlers

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

Desk the Halls

Disney Prep & Landing

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale

Eve's Christmas

Every Other Holiday

Free Birds

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition

Happiest Season

The Heart of Christmas

His & Her Christmas

Holiday Baking

Holly's Holiday

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming

How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Minions Holiday Special

The Man Who Invented Christmas

The March Sisters at Christmas

Married By Christmas

The Moodys (Fox)

My Dad Is Scrooge

My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas

My Santa

A Nanny for Christmas

A Nasty Piece of Work

Naughty and Nice

New Year, New You

The Oath

Once Upon a Time at Christmas

Pilgrim

Pixie Saves Christmas

Pooka!

A Puppy for Christmas

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale

Roast Expectations

Rodeo & Juliet

Second Chance Christmas

The Secret of the Nutcracker

So This Is Christmas

The Spirit of Christmas

The Swan Princess Christmas

This Christmas

The Truth About Christmas

A Very Brady Christmas

A Very Kitty Cocktail Party

A White Elephant Puppy Party

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

New to Amazon Prime

Babes in Toyland (1986)

A Christmas Carol (1954)

A Christmas Carol in Color!

Christmas Chalet

Christmas Coupon

Christmas in Mississippi

Christmas Mountain - The Story of a Cowboy Angel

Christmas Zombies

Guess Who's Coming to Christmas

A Hollywood Christmas with Bing Crosby

Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas

The Last Christmas Party

Love at the Christmas Table

If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie

It's a Wonderful Life

Jack Frost (1979)

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You

Marrying Father Christmas

Merry Christmas from Funny or Die

A Norman Rockwell Christmas Story

A Prince for Christmas

Snowbound for Christmas

The Spirit of Christmas

Other Holiday Favorites

12 Days of Christmas Eve

A Christmas Carol (1951) (free with ads through IMDb TV)

A Christmas Carol (1984) (for rent or purchase)

A Christmas Story (for rent or purchase)

Almost Christmas (for rent or purchase)

Anna and the Apocalypse

Bad Santa (for rent or purchase)

The Best Man Holiday (for rent or purchase)

Better Watch Out (for rent or purchase)

Blizzard

The Bishop's Wife (for rent or purchase)

Christmas Contract

Christmas on the Bayou

Die Hard (for rent or purchase)

Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009) (for rent or purchase)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) (for rent or purchase)

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (for rent or purchase)

Elf (for rent or purchase)

The Family Stone (for rent or purchase)

Four Christmases (for rent or purchase)

The Holiday (for rent or purchase)

Home Alone (for rent or purchase)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (for rent or purchase)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966) (for rent or purchase as part of an Ultimate Edition package)

Last Christmas (for purchase)

Last Holiday (for rent or purchase)

Love Actually (for rent or purchase)

The Man Who Invented Christmas (for rent or purchase)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) (for rent or purchase)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) (for rent or purchase)

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The Muppet Christmas Carol (for rent or purchase)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (for rent or purchase)

Nothing Like the Holidays (for rent or purchase)

Office Christmas Party (for rent or purchase)

One Special Night

The Polar Express (for rent or purchase)

The Preacher's Wife (1996) (for rent or purchase0

The Santa Clause (for rent or purchase)

The Santa Clause 2 (for rent or purchase)

Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (for rent or purchase)

Scrooged (for rent or purchase)

The Snowman (1982)

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (for rent or purchase)

While You Were Sleeping (for rent or purchase)

White Christmas (for rent or purchase)

12 Dates of Christmas

Arendelle Castle Yule Log (Dec. 18)

Babes in Toyland

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

The Christmas Star

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic

Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown (Dec. 11)

Disney Holiday Magic Quest (Dec. 11)

The Disney Holiday Singalong

Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

From Our Family to Yours

Full Court Miracle

Godmothered

Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (Dec. 11)

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

I'll Be Home for Christmas

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

Life Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Mickey's Christmas Carol

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

The Mistle-Tones: A Musical

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Noelle

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Olaf's Frozen Adventure

Once Upon a Snowman

One Magic Christmas

Prep & Landing

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Santa's Workshop

The Search for Santa Paws

The Simpsons: Christmas Episodes

The Small One

Snowglobe

Three Days

'Twas the Night

The Ultimate Christas Present

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Pooh Year

The Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Dec. 9

8 p.m. - The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere)

Wednesday Dec. 16

8 p.m.- The Great Christmas Light Fight

Friday, Dec. 18

8:30 p.m. - Shrek the Halls

Sunday, Dec. 20

7 p.m. - The Sound of Music

Wednesday, Dec. 23

2 p.m. - General Hospital holiday-themed episode (check local listings)

9 p.m. - The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale)

Thursday, Dec. 24

8 p.m. - The Greatest Showman (network broadcast premiere)

Friday, Dec. 25

10 a.m. - Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration

Titles available on demand on AMC.com or the AMC app (*denotes availability on AMC+)

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue*

All I Want for Christmas*

The American President

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Buster & Chauncey's Silent Night*

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Christmas in Connecticut (1945 & 1992)

The Christmas Shoes*

A Christmas Story 2

A Dennis The Menace Christmas

Donkey's Caroling Christmas-tacular

Elf*

Ella Enchanted*

The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow*

Four Christmases*

Fred Claus*

Free Birds

Frosty's Winter Wonderland*

Gremlins*

Happy Feet*

A Holiday to Remember*

How Murray Saved Christmas

Jack Frost (1979 & 1998)*

Legend of Frosty the Snowman

The Leprechauns' Christmas Gold

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus*

The Little Drummer Boy Book II

Love Actually

Love the Coopers*

The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You*

Merry Madagascar

Michael Bublé's Christmas in Hollywood*

A Miracle on Christmas Lake*

Miracles from Heaven*

Nanny McPhee*

Nanny McPhee Returns*

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation*

National Lampoon's Vacation*

National Lampoon's European Vacation*

The Nativity Story*

Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey*

Pinocchio's Christmas

Planes, Trains & Automobiles*

The Polar Express*

Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July*

Rudolph's Shiny New Year*

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday

Scrooged*

Snow Day*

The Sons of Mistletoe*

To Grandmother's House We Go

'Twas the Night Before Christmas*

Vegas Vacation*

The Walking Dead Christmas Special (Dec. 13)

White Christmas

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wish for Christmas

The Year Without A Santa Claus*

Zookeeper

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Seasons 3-6)

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special

A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

All times Eastern

Saturday Dec. 12

9 p.m. - Frosty the Snowman

9:30 p.m - Frosty Returns

Sunday, Dec. 13

8 p.m. - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Sunday, Dec. 20

8:30 p.m. - Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event

9:30 p.m. - The 22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays

Monday, Dec. 21

8 p.m. - The Price Is Right At Night

9 p.m. - Let's Make a Deal Primetime

Friday, Dec. 25

8 p.m. - A Holly Dolly Christmas

9 p.m. - Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event

Streaming on CBS All Access

A Fairly Odd Christmas

A Holly Dolly Christmas

Home for the Holidays

How the Toys Saved Christmas

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire/Legend of the Lost Tribe

The Story of Santa Claus

Tiny Christmas

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Dec. 9

9 p.m. - Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown

Thursday, Dec. 10

8 p.m. - Silent Night: A Song for the World

Friday, Dec. 11

8 p.m. - The Christmas Caroler Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 16

9 p.m. - Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us

Thursday, Dec. 17

8 p.m. - Dogs of the Year

9 p.m. - World's Funniest Animals

Friday, Dec. 18

8 p.m. - The Christmas Caroler Challenge

Sunday, Dec. 20

8 p.m. - Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic

Monday, Dec. 21

8 p.m. - Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

9 p.m. - Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown

Wednesday, Dec. 23

8 p.m. - Silent Night: A Song for the World

Friday, Dec. 25

8 p.m. - The Christmas Caroler Challenge

Tuesday, Dec. 29

8 p.m. - Popstar's Best of 2020

Wednesday, Dec. 30

8 p.m. - Heroes on the Front Line

9 p.m. - Dogs of the Year

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. - Love Actually

1:35 p.m. - The Preacher's Wife

4:10 p.m. - The Perfect Holiday

6:15 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m. - Almost Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

12:00 a.m. - Black Nativity

Wednesday, Dec. 9

10:30 a.m. - Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

11:30 p.m. - Prancer Returns

1:40 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol

3:50 p.m. - The Star (2017) (Freeform Premiere)

5:50 p.m. - Home Alone

8:20 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. - Prancer Returns

Thursday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. - The Simpsons Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. - The Star (2017)

12:30 p.m. - The Santa Clause

2:30 p.m. - The Santa Clause 2

4:35 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:40 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

Friday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. - Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. - Snow

10:00 a.m. - Snow 2: Brain Freeze

12:00 p.m. - Snowglobe

2:00 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 p.m. - Home Alone

9:15 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. - Daddy's Home 2 (Freeform Premiere)

Saturday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. - The Simpsons Christmas episodes

8:00 a.m. - Daddy's Home 2

10:05 a.m. - The Santa Clause

12:15 p.m. - The Santa Clause 2

2:45 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:50 p.m. - Toy Story

6:50 p.m. - Toy Story 2

8:55 p.m. - Toy Story 3

11:25 p.m. - Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:55 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

Sunday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. - Love the Coopers

9:30 a.m. - Toy Story That Time Forgot

10:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

12:00 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:05 p.m. – Home Alone

4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. - Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. - The Perfect Holiday

12:35 p.m. - Almost Christmas

3:10 p.m. - Home Alone

5:40 p.m. - Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. - The Perfect Holiday

Tuesday, Dec. 15

10:30 a.m. – The Magic Snowflake

12:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:25 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

10:30 p.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

12:00 a.m. - Jingle All the Way 2

Wednesday, Dec. 16

11:30 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

1:35 p.m. - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

Thursday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. - The Simpsons Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 p.m. – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

3:45 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Life Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. - Holiday in Handcuffs

9:05 a.m. - The Holiday

12:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) (Freeform Premiere)

11:00 p.m. - The Star (2017)

1:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Christmas episodes

Saturday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. - Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m. - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

8:00 a.m. - The Star (2017)

10:05 a.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:45 a.m. - Home Alone

2:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:55 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:35 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

8:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:20 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Sunday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. - The Simpsons Christmas episodes

9:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12:10 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

2:20 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

3:25 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

4:00 p.m. - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

5:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 p.m. - Home Alone

10:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:55 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Monday, Dec. 21

10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

12:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – Santa's Apprentice

8:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

11:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday

1:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

3:05 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:10 p.m. – Home Alone

7:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:20 p.m. – The Night Before (Freeform Premiere)

12:30 a.m. - The Simpsons Christmas episodes

Wednesday, Dec. 23

7:30 a.m. - Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

9:30 a.m. - The Mistle-Tones

11:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

10:50 p.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

11:55 p.m. - Prancer Returns

Thursday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. - The Simpsons Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

12:30 p.m. – Home Alone

3:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Christmas episodes

Friday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. - The Simpsons Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:30 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Christmas episodes

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Dec. 9

8:00 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical

Thursday, Dec. 10

8:00 p.m. - One Night Only: The Best of Broadway

Wednesday, Dec. 16

9:00 p.m. - A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Saturday, Dec. 19

8:00 p.m. - Global Citizen Prize

Monday , Dec. 21

9:00 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical

Tuesday, Dec. 22

9:00 p.m. - A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Thursday, Dec. 24

8:00 p.m. - It's a Wonderful Life

11:30 p.m. - Christmas Eve Mass

Friday, Dec 25

8:30 p.m. - How the Grinch Stole Christmas





*Denotes Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

More on Hallmark's holiday schedule

Saturday, Dec. 12

8:00 p.m. - Cross Country Christmas

9:00 p.m. - A Glenbrooke Christmas*

Sunday, Dec. 13

8:00 p.m. - Christmas Comes Twice

9:00 p.m. - Christmas Homecoming*

Saturday Dec. 19

8:00 p.m. - Christmas Carousel

9:00 p.m. - Swept Up By Christmas*

Sunday, Dec. 20

8:00 p.m. - Love, Lights, Hanukkah!

9:00 p.m - Project Christmas Wish*

All times Eastern

Friday, Dec. 11

8:00 p.m. - Inn Love By Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 12

8:00 p.m. - The Christmas Setup

Sunday, Dec 13

8:00 p.m. - A Sugar & spice Holiday

Monday, Dec. 14

8:00 p.m. - Lonestar Christmas

Friday, Dec. 18

8:00 p.m. - Christmas on the Menu

Saturday, Dec. 19

8:00 p.m. - A Christmas Exchange

Sunday, Dec. 20

8:00 p.m. - A Christmas Break

Monday, Dec. 21

8:00 p.m. - Spotlight on Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 22

8:00 p.m. - The Christmas High Note

Wednesday, Dec. 23

8:00 p.m. - Christmas at the Castle

Thursday, Dec. 24

The "Best of" It's a Wonderful Lifetime slate marathon (Films and times TBD)

Friday, Dec. 25

8:00 p.m. - My Sweet Holiday

HBO MAX Originals

12 Dates of Christmas

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood

Craftopia - Ep. 11, "Craft the Halls"

Craftopia - Ep. 12, "Merry Craftmas!"

Looney Tunes Cartoons aka Bugs Bunny's 24 Carrot Holiday Special (Dec. 3)

Esme & Roy Holiday Episode - Ep. 220 "Holiday Spirit/Snow Worries" (Dec. 10)

Haute Dog - "Yule Dog" (Dec. 10)

House of Ho - Ep 102, "Ho! Ho! Ho!" (Dec. 10)

House of Ho - Ep 106, "New Year, New Ho" (Dec. 10)

Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper's (Dec. 17)

Summer Camp Island (Dec. 24)

Holiday Movies

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Flintstone Christmas

A Flintstone Family Christmas

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Extended Version)

All Is Bright

Batman Returns

Black Christmas

The Bishop's Wife

The Children

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Elf Pets: Santa's Saint Bernards Save Christmas

Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas

Get Santa

The Family Man

The Family Stone

The Friday After Next

Holiday Affair

Hollidaysburg

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

It Happened on 5th Avenue

Last Christmas

Lethal Weapon

The Man Who Came to Dinner

Meet Me in St. Louis

New Year's Eve

Nothing Like the Holidays

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

Rise of the Guardians

Santa Buddies

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

Shazam!

Smurfs Christmas Special

The Search for Santa Paws

The Shop Around the Corner

The Thin Man

The Town That Santa Forgot

The Wizard of Oz

Tis The Season To Be Smurfy

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers

Trapped in Paradise

Unaccompanied Minors

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus

Yogi's All Star Comedy Christmas Caper

Yogi's First Christmas

Holiday TV Episodes



The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Holiday Episodes

Ep 15 - "Deck the Halls"

Ep 38 - "Christmas Show"

Ep 86 - "Twas the Night Before Christening"

Ep 135 - "I, Ooh, Baby Baby"

Friends Holiday Episodes

S2 E9 - "The One with Phoebe's Dad"

S3 E10 - "The One Where Rachel Quits"

S4 E10 - "The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie"

S5 E10 - "The One with the Inappropriate Sister"

S6 E10 - "The One with the Routine"

S7 E10 - "The One with the Holiday Armadillo"

S8 E11 - "The One with the Ross' Step Forward"

S9 E10 - "The One with Christmas in Tulsa"

The Big Bang Theory Holiday Episodes

S2 E11 - "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis"

S3 E11 - "The Maternal Congruence"

S6 E11 - "The Santa Simulation"

S7 E11 - "The Cooper Extraction"

S8 E11 - "The Clean Room Infiltration"

S10 E12 - "The Holiday Summation"

S11 E11 - "The Celebration Reverberation"

Doctor Who Holiday Episodes

S1 E14 - "Christmas 2005: The Christmas Invasion"

S2 E14 - "Christmas 2006: The Runaway Bride"

S3 E14 - "Christmas Special 2007: Voyage of the Damned"

S4 E14 - "Christmas Special 2008: The Next Doctor"

S4 E17 - "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part I"

S4 E18 - "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part II"

S5 E14 - "Christmas Special 2010: A Christmas Carol"

S6 E14 - "Christmas Special 2011: The Doctor, The Widow & The Wardrobe"

S7 E6 - "Christmas Special 2012: The Snowmen"

S7 E16 -"Christmas Special 2013: The Time of the Doctor"

S8 E13 - "Christmas Special 2014: Last Christmas"

S9 E13 - "Christmas Special 2015: The Husbands of River Song"

S9 E14 - "Christmas Special 2016: The Return of Doctor Mysterio"

S10 E13 - "Christmas Special 2017: Twice Upon a Time"

The O.C. Holiday Episodes

S1E13 - "The Best Chrismukkah Ever"

S2E6 - "The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn't"

S3E10 - "The Chrismukkah Bar Mitz-Vahkkah"

S4E7 - "The Chrismukk-Huh?"

South Park Holiday Episodes

S1 E9 - "Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo"

S2 E16 - "Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!"

S3 E15 - "Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics"

S4 E17 - "A Very Crappy Christmas"

S6 E17 - "Red Sleigh Down"

S7 E15 - "It's Christmas in Canada"

S8 E14 - "Woodland Critter Christmas"

S22 E3 - "The Problem with a Poo"

S23 E10 - "Christmas Snow"

Eight Crazy Nights

2nd Chance for Christmas

American Christmas

Christmas at the Chateau

Eight Crazy Nights

Home for the Holidays

Metropolitan

Michael

My Best Friend's Christmas

You Better Watch Out





Arthur Christmas

Buttons: A Christmas Tale

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas

Elf

Frozen

Prancer

Scoot & Kassie's Christmas Adventure





Christmas in the Heartland

Christmas Survival

Cyrano, My Love

Mercy Christmas

A Christmas in New York

Beyond Tomorrow

American Exorcist

The Expendables 3

Holiday Breakup

To All a Good Night

The World Is Not Enough

New Year's Evil

Santa and the Three Bears

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

