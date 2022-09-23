CBS Fall Lineup 2022: The Complete Weekly TV Schedule

After the long summer hiatus between seasons, CBS's fall TV lineup has officially launched, bringing back its beloved crime procedurals and tried-and-true comedies. But the 2022 CBS schedule might look a smidge different than years past after the network said goodbye to The United States of Al, B Positive, How We Roll, Good Sam, and Magnum P.I., making some room in its lineup for several new series.

The CBS 2022 Monday night lineup kicks off the week with The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, followed by NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii. The FBI trilogy continues to own Tuesday nights. Wednesdays will be focused on the network's reality roster, with Survivor, The Amazing Race, and brand new adventure romance series The Real Love Boat. Like Monday, Thursday night splits its schedule between comedies and procedurals, with Young Sheldon and Ghosts followed by new drama So Help Me Todd and a new season of CSI: Vegas. Fridays are heavy on drama, with S.W.A.T., newcomer Fire Country, and Blue Bloods, back at last. Saturdays are for encores and veteran docuseries 48 Hours. And Sunday's lineup includes heavy-hitters The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, and new procedural East New York.

Check out the full CBS fall schedule below. And see the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.