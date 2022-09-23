CBS Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for The Equalizer, Blue Bloods, CSI: Vegas, and More

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Plus, here's when your favorite reality competition shows are airing
The fall TV season is finally here, and the CBS 2022 fall TV schedule is already underway, with many of the network's beloved crime procedurals back for new seasons. The NCIS and FBI franchises made their big returns during the week, but there are plenty of fan-favorite series whose season premieres are still coming up, including Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., CSI: Vegas, and more.
Three new shows are joining the CBS drama lineup this fall: So Help Me Todd, a procedural dramedy starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, will join the Thursday night lineup at 9 p.m. beginning Sept. 29. East New York will continue CBS's cop show legacy starting on Sunday, Oct. 2 and the new drama Fire Country hits the schedule on Friday, Oct. 7.
On the reality front, summer series Big Brother Season 24 concludes on Sunday, Sept. 25. New seasons of both Survivor and The Amazing Race premiered last week, but they return for special 90-minute episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Joining the reality roster is The Real Love Boat, a new romance-adventure reality series inspired by the classic sitcom.
See the complete list of CBS's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours — Season 35 premiere
Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes — Season 55 premiere
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood — Season 5 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola — Season 4 premiere
9 p.m.: NCIS — Season 20 premiere
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i — Season 2 premiere
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: FBI — Season 5 premiere
9 p.m.: FBI: International — Season 2 premiere
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted — Season 4 premiere
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Survivor — Season 43 premiere
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race — Season 34 premiere
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother — Season 24 finale
Wednesday, Sept. 28
8 p.m.: Survivor — 90-minute episode
9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race — 90-minute episode
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon — Season 6 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts — Season 2 premiere
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas — Season 2 premiere
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer — Season 3 premiere
9:30 p.m.: East New York — NEW SHOW
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. — Season 6 premiere
9 p.m.: Fire Country — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods — Season 13 premiere
Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer
9 p.m.: East New York
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles — Season 14 premiere