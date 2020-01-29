A familiar face from the Breaking Bad universe will be resurrected in Better Call Saul Season 5, and we finally have a look at his return. On Wednesday, AMC released the first full trailer for the new season of the hit prequel series, and it teases that Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) is about to find himself in Jimmy McGill's (Bob Odenkirk) territory — unless it's the other way around.

Better Call Saul is inching closer to the Breaking Bad timeline in its fifth season, which picks up right after Jimmy's decision to practice law under the name Saul Goodman. While Kim (Rhea Seehorn) grapples with his choice, Jimmy is all smiles in the trailer. The footage also previews a violent encounter for Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), who took a major step in his own devolution when he killed Werner Ziegler (Rainer Bock) in the Season 4 finale.

In addition to Norris, Breaking Bad's Steven Michael Quezada will also move over to Saul for Season 5, reprising his role as Hank's partner, Steven Gomez.

Better Call Saul Cast Teases 'Amazing' Breaking Bad Easter Eggs in Season 5

This will be the second-to-last season for Better Call Saul, which is set to end after Season 6. Co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould announced the news at the Television Critics Association winter press tour earlier in January. Gould revealed that it was only while they were breaking the story for Season 5 that the show's creative team developed an idea for how the drama should end. "I have to say, none of it is what we expected when we started," he teased. "When this season is over, I think you'll have a better understanding of where this is all going."

Better Call Saul Season 5 premieres with a two-night event on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c and Monday, Feb. 24 at 9/8c. Subsequent episodes will air Mondays at 9/8c on AMC.