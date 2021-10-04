The Best Halloween Movies on Hulu

Janelle Monáe, Antebellum Matt Kennedy

It's that time of year again! You're ready to break out your fake spider webs and start debating with your friends over whether candy corn is a Halloween treat or a cruel joke. While you're at it, why not give yourself a bad dream or two with a scary movie? Hulu is celebrating All Hallows' Eve with the aptly named Huluween, so fire up your app and start streaming some great Halloween movies.

The following list contains some of our favorite scary movies on Hulu, and a few downright terrifying ones. You may never look at dead-eyed dolls the same way again. And you'll definitely stay out of the woods. But we're also included a few family favorites for you scaredy cats out there.

If you are looking for more things to watch, you can always check out our growing list of recommendations, or find new shows based on ones you've already watched.







For fans of: The original Addams Family, animation for all ages, jokes at New Jersey's expense

In this version of The Addams Family, we check in with the famous fearsome family in animated form. Having been driven away from their home by an angry mob, the Addams clan decides to settle in New Jersey -- a place they decide no one would be caught dead, making it the perfect hiding spot. Alas, the peace they seek is harder to find than they thought and the family is soon up against more monstrous accusations. Morticia, Wednesday, Gomez, Lurch and Thing… your favorite weirdos are all accounted for in this 2019 movie.







For fans of: Evil dolls, slasher flicks, never sleeping again.

This 2019 remake of the 1988 horror classic may not have the campy '80s kitsch of the original, but it still has the same premise: A young boy's doll comes to life and kills people. This Halloween must-view is full camp and yet scary enough to make you double lock your kid's toy chest.





For fans of: Spooky animal stories, walks through the cemetery at night, the undead

Picture it: You bury your beloved pet in the local pet cemetery, only for him to show up good as new the next day. You might be living near Pet Sematary in Ludlow, Maine, the setting of this remake of a Steven King story. A family who has relocated to the area from Boston realizes that anything put to rest in the local pet burial ground will return to life... sort of. When these beloved pets return, they're a little more devious and a little less loving. Let's just say that when the family in this story decides to raise their daughter from the dead, it's not aces.







The Body

For fans of: Mummies, hijinks, elaborate Halloween costumes

Who said Hulu Halloween movies have to take themselves so seriously? In this movie, originally released as a part of the Into the Dark anthology, a professional hitman hits a snag. After wrapping his victim up as a mummy, the killer soon realizes that local party-goers accept the body as an elaborate costume prop. Yada, yada, yada, he loses the body. You'll have to watch the movie to see if he ever gets it back. If you want something scary that also has the potential to be a little funny, this could be a good selection.







For fans of: Jump scare movies, classic horror films, getting lost in the woods

When the original film in this series, The Blair Witch Project, was released in 1999, there were lots of rumors about it being true. Alas, it's all fiction. Or is it? In the third installment of the series, a group of teenagers have once again gone out into the woods to solve a mystery involving the infamous Blair Witch. Shot in found-footage style, this is a good one to watch with the lights out when you want a good scare.







For fans of: Plot twists, screaming "I knew it!" at the end of a movie

In this scary flick, a modern-day sociologist and PhD (Janelle Monáe) agrees to a meeting with a stranger, which becomes a huge mistake. She wakes up the next day to find herself back on a traditional southern plantation. As a black woman, she is confronted with the horrors of living as a slave and trying to escape. But wait... she still has her cell phone? This twisty movie offers something a little different than your standard Halloween slasher movie.







Madagascar: A Little Wild - A Fang-tastic Halloween

For fans of: Spooky tales for little kids, cartoons, Halloween stories that make you feel good

So your kids aren't exactly ready for a serial killer doll or a terrifying tale of witches? You might want to stick to something like this Halloween special from the Madagascar: A Little Wild series. In this short installment, the animal characters your kids have come to love discover that a new resident has arrived. It's a bat, and they're a little spooked out. This tiny tale is a good palate cleanser after a haunted house excursion. Even if your kids have not been watching the entire series, they'll enjoy this 23-minute short film about how to handle fear.







For fans of: Classic slasher movies, hockey masks, catching the bad guy

In the fourth installment of the Friday the 13th series, viewers pick up where the previous movie left off. You've had since 1984 to become acquainted with the previous films, but you may want to read a quick synopsis before you dive in -- or just watch the first three movies on Hulu (the first movie requires Hulu + Live TV). Just when the good people of Crystal Lake think that Jason is dead, he spontaneously wakes up in the morgue. Surprise, surprise, he still has killing on the brain. This is just a goofy, never-gets-old, scary Halloween movie.







For fans of: Satire, 80's fashion, fantasy

This satirical Halloween movie is set in the 1980s, so you already know the shoulder pads are present and accounted for. But that's not the only scary thing on the screen. The film follows a young woman who decides to get a weave in order to be taken more seriously at work. The only problem? Her hair may be from an enchanted tree, and it seems to have a mind of its own. If you want to get into the holiday spirit but you don't actually like getting super scared, this movie might be more your speed than a classic thriller. It's less stabby and more silly.







Welcome to Mercy

For fans of: Religious thrillers, The Exorcist, creepy convents

Do you love a good occult thriller? If your interest is piqued any time a horror movie involves a possible antichrist sighting, fire up this 2018 movie. A woman named Madaline becomes stricken with the signs of stigmata. She does what any of us would probably do, and heads to a nunnery for answers. Unfortunately, things at the convent are not what they seem and soon she and a trusted friend must figure out how to fight off her inner demons. Will she become the antichrist? Only time and the end of the movie will tell.