4 Best Buy Fourth of July Deals You Really Need to Know About

To celebrate the United States' birthday, Best Buy is doing something a little different this year when it comes to deals. From Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7, buyers can save hundreds during Best Buy's five day Fourth of July sales event. We're already seeing wild deals on Apple, LG, GE, you name it. If it's sold at Best Buy, there's a solid chance it's on sale right now.

Best Buy Fourth of July Deals

With Prime Day just around the corner on Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17, there are some awesome early Prime Day deals already dropping on Amazon. As the major sales event approaches, various brands are jumping on the bandwagon, offering fantastic deals ahead of Amazon's big day.

Best Buy's Fourth of July sales event is huge this year. Like, five days of savings? That's just madness. While there are tons of products on sale right now at Best Buy, we've rounded up our top four favorites to get the party started. From the latest gadgets to essential home appliances, these deals are too good to miss. So, whether you're upgrading your tech or just hunting for a bargain, Best Buy has you covered before Prime Day even begins.

Check everything we're geeking out over below and find all other Fourth of July deals at Best Buy using the button below.

Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven



Ooni Koda 12 in Gas-Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven

$319 $399



Hot dogs and hamburgers are great and all, but summer BBQs are nothing without an outdoor pizza oven. The Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven heats up to 932°F in 15 minutes and cooks pizzas in just 60 seconds. Perfect for backyard feasts, it delivers restaurant-quality pies effortlessly. Grab it now and make your summer gatherings unforgettable.

Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air (5th Generation)



Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air (5th Generation)

$400 $600

Need a new tablet? Check out the iPad Air with its gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple M1 chip for top-notch performance. It features a large back camera and an ultra wide front camera that's ideal for video calls. This puppy is available in cool colors with up to 256GB of storage. Plus, it's got stereo speakers, Touch ID, and all-day battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 256GB



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 256GB

$750 $1,000

Costing you either $750 or $850 on sale depending on whether or not you choose to hook it up to a carrier right away, the gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 in mint is perfect for your purse, pocket, or palm. With its cool design, this compact phone packs a punch. And sure brings back some flip phone memories. Snap stunning selfies with the cover screen, enjoy hands-free video calls in Flex Mode, and get real-time translations with Galaxy AI. Customize your cover screen with widgets and personal touches, and rest easy with its durable Gorilla Glass and water resistance. Plus, sync seamlessly across your Galaxy devices for ultimate convenience.

Acer Predator Orion PO5-655-UB21 Gaming Desktop

Acer Predator Orion PO5-655-UB21 Gaming Desktop

$1,550 $1,750

Hey gamers, check this out. This rig with Windows 11 Home is designed to make gaming and life easier. It's got an Intel Core i7-14700F Processor and 32GB DDR5 memory for top performance. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Graphics card ensures stunning visuals. Store all your games on the speedy 1TB SSD. Stay cool with Predator FrostBlade 3.0 fans, and customize your setup with ARGB lighting. Enjoy low latency with Killer Ethernet and Intel Wi-Fi 6E, and get immersed in superior sound with DTS X Ultra. This setup is perfect for all your gaming needs.

