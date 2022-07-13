With Day Two of Prime Day in full swing, we're seeing the best deals rise to the top.

We gathered together the best trending deals with shoppers, according to Amazon. It seems that Apple deals are the most popular during Prime Day, while there are a number of other standouts from Samsung and Sony. In fact, there's even a deal on the GE Ice Maker that has caught on with shoppers. Who knew!

Please note: Some of these Prime Day deals are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Apple TV 4K

Regular price: $179

$179 Sale price: $109 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $109 (was $179) at Amazon (which is nearly 40 percent off and the cheapest we've ever seen on this model), the Apple TV 4K (32GB) is one of the best video streamers -- thanks to its lightning fast menus and apps, sleek design, and access to hundreds of popular apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. It's also a gateway to more Apple services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, and others. If you're an Apple iPhone or Apple iPad user, then the Apple TV 4K will seamlessly work together with your other Apple products.

Meanwhile, the Apple TV 4K (64GB) model is also on sale for $129, down from $199 -- a 35 percent savings, which is another all-time low price.

Apple AirPods Pro

Regular price: $249

$249 Sale price: $170

Speaking of Apple, the Apple AirPods Pro is also a hot get during Prime Day. The premium wireless earbuds are on sale for $170, or $79 off, at Amazon -- that's a 32 percent savings. They feature a snug and secure fit, active noise-canceling settings to block out background noise, and crisp and clear audio with deep bass.

iRobot Roomba i2 Robot Vacuum

Regular price: $350

$350 Sale price: $200

For Prime Day, the iRobot Roomba i2 Robot Vacuum (2152) is on sale for $200, or $150 off, at Amazon -- that's a nearly 45 percent savings. The robot vacuum connects to your home Wi-Fi, so you can control it with a mobile app or even the sound of your voice via Alexa or Google Assistant, while it can clean up on just about any household floor -- such as hardwood, tile, and carpet. It's ideal for working from home, so it can clean and tidy up your floors, while you're working on a laptop. Now that's multi-tasking!

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Regular price: $350

$350 Sale price: $228 (all-time lowest price ever)

Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones on sale for $228, or $122 off their list price -- that's a 35 percent savings and their all-time lowest price ever. Sony is one of the top brands in noise-canceling headphones with audio clarity and deep bass, so you can really enjoy your favorite music and podcasts. Meanwhile, these wireless headphones are an "Amazon's Choice" item with a five-star rating from more than 25,500 shoppers.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm)

Regular price: $429

$429 Sale price: $309 (all-time lowest price ever)

Apple is having a big Prime Day with another one of their products trending with shoppers. This time it's the Apple Watch Series 7, which is on sale for $309, or $120 off, at Amazon -- that's nearly 30 percent off its list price and the cheapest we've ever seen on this smartwatch. This is the GPS-only model with a 45mm watch face and "always on" Retina Display.

GE Countertop Ice Maker

Regular price: $579

$579 Sale price: $429 (all-time lowest price ever)

Want ice? The GE Countertop Ice Maker is on sale for $429, or $150 off, at Amazon -- that's a 26 percent savings and its all-time lowest price ever. With a capacity of three pounds, this ice machine can crank out one pound of ice in just one hour. Just fill up its reservoir with water and the ice machine will do the rest... and quickly!

Samsung 55-inch Class Frame Series 4K Smart TV

Regular price: $1,398

$1,398 Sale price: $980 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $980 (was $1,398) at Amazon, the Samsung 55-inch Class Frame Series 4K Smart TV is an elegant TV that you can mount on a wall or standup on a console. While it delivers 4K Ultra HD picture quality, it's designed to seamlessly disappear in the background when not in use. This 4K TV is designed like a large portrait that can display beautiful works of art too. Even its cables are designed to blend into the wall, while its controls are hidden away in a separate box.

