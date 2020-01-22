When Arrow premiered over seven years ago on The CW, it featured a fresh-faced cast of gorgeous humans who were virtual strangers to many viewers. Now — well, they're still gorgeous humans because CW actors don't age, but they're no longer strangers to us. They're beloved actors who've brought this amazing series to life, and we'll be sad to see their characters go.

Series star Stephen Amell has played Oliver Queen to perfection since day one. He anchored Arrow's final season alongside series veterans David Ramsey and Katie Cassidy, who've been with the show as John Diggle and Laurel Lance, respectively, since the pilot episode. And let's not forget that the lovely Emily Bett Rickards, who debuted as Felicity Smoak early in Season 1, is also returning for the series finale.

The final season of Arrow has been stacked with returning fan favorites, most of whom were with the series when it debuted back in 2012. Willa Holland, Susanna Thompson, John Barrowman, Colton Haynes, and even Colin Donnell returned to take part in Season 8, giving us a pretty complete set of then-and-now photos to get you good and emotional about the series coming to an end. Click the photo or the link below to see how everyone has changed over the years.

Arrow Is Getting a Proper Sendoff With a One-Hour Farewell Special

Arrow's series finale airs Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 9/8c on The CW.

PHOTOS: Check out the Arrow cast then and now!