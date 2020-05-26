You'll have to wait a bit longer for American Horror Story Season 10. On Tuesday, FX announced that the anthology's milestone season would be delayed until 2021. The news comes after production on the tenth season was suspended indefinitely in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although no premiere date was ever announced for AHS Season 10, it was expected to launch this fall prior to the production shutdown. The cast includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock, and Macaulay Culkin.

In May, Ryan Murphy shared that the theme for Season 10 may change as a result of the delay, given the initial concept for Season 10 relied on a summer beach setting. It's unknown at this time whether or not Season 10 will stick with the original theme or not. It's also unclear whether AHS fans will have to wait until fall 2021 for the new season or if FX will break from tradition and debut the new season in winter 2021.

American Horror Story Season 10: Theme, Cast, Release Date, and More

Our best guess would be AHS Season 10 will be held until the fall – allowing Murphy to go with his initial theme – but that FX may debut the anticipated spin-off, American Horror Stories, in early 2021, giving fans some spooky stories to tide them over until the flagship returns. The spin-off will tell a different, standalone horror story each episode, and is expected to feature favorites from the AHS family.

American Horror Story is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.

PHOTOS: 13 Stars You Didn't Know Were on American Horror Story

Photo: FX



