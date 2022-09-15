Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15

Melanie Field, A League of Their Own Anne Marie Fox/Amazon Studios

Get lost, The Lost City. Sandra Bullock's adventure film has fallen off Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for the first time in a month, pushed out by the return of A League of Their Own. But of course, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still on top, where it will be for the rest of eternity. Tonight is the big debut of Prime Video's exclusive broadcast of Thursday Night Football, so we'll see how Amazon decides to classify that and if it will be on the top 10 tomorrow.

The top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just listing them; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Coming soon to Prime Video:

Thursday Night Football - Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL on Thursday nights. This week: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host so-far-fantasy-bust Austin Ekeler (DO BETTER, AUSTIN) and the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West battle that will include like a zillion touchdowns. (Sept. 15)

Goodnight Mommy - Naomi Watts stars in this remake of the 2015 Austrian horror film about two kids who begin to think their mother isn't who she says she is. (Sept. 16)

- Naomi Watts stars in this remake of the 2015 Austrian horror film about two kids who begin to think their mother isn't who she says she is. (Sept. 16) The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick - James, Richard, and Jeremy bring their rambunctious road tour north of the Arctic Circle in this special. (Sept. 16)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: September 14

Alan Ritchson, Reacher Prime Video

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum

Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Daniel Henney and Rosamund Pike, The Wheel of Time Dan Thijs, Amazon

For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: The Lord of the Rings

Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. Flight/Risk

For fans of: Investigative documentaries, corporate malfeasance

Is it good?: It's a harrowing look at the Boeing 737 crashes and Boeing's responsibility

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



