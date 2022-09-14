Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 14

Morfydd Clark, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Matt Grace/Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list is once again topped by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, because it's friggin' Lord of the Rings, of course it's going to be No. 1. What, you thought Carnival Row was going to be tops? There is a new entry on the list, at least. The documentary Flight/Risk, about the Boeing 737 crashes of 2018 and 2019 and how the company mishandled them, finally lands on the top 10 after it was released last weekend. It won't make you happy, but if you enjoy watching corporations trying to dodge responsibility, it's for you.

The top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just listing them; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New releases on Prime Video

The NFL Pile On - Taran Killam hosts this comedic sports special. (Sept. 14, 7 p.m. ET)

Coming soon to Prime Video:

Thursday Night Football - Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL on Thursday nights. This week: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host so-far-fantasy-bust Austin Ekeler (DO BETTER, AUSTIN) and the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West battle that will include like a zillion touchdowns. (Sept. 15)

- Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL on Thursday nights. This week: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host so-far-fantasy-bust Austin Ekeler (DO BETTER, AUSTIN) and the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West battle that will include like a zillion touchdowns. (Sept. 15) Goodnight Mommy - Naomi Watts stars in this remake of the 2015 Austrian horror film about two kids who begin to think their mother isn't who she says she is. (Sept. 16)

- Naomi Watts stars in this remake of the 2015 Austrian horror film about two kids who begin to think their mother isn't who she says she is. (Sept. 16) The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick - James, Richard, and Jeremy bring their rambunctious road tour north of the Arctic Circle in this special. (Sept. 16)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: September 13

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Dominique McElligott, The Boys Prime Video

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum

Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4





More on Amazon:



Flight/Risk Prime Video

For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: The Lord of the Rings

Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



9. Flight/Risk

For fans of: Investigative documentaries, corporate malfeasance

Is it good?: It's a harrowing look at the Boeing 737 crashes and Boeing's responsibility

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Sept. 14