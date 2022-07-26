Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, July 26

Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr, The Boys Prime Video

The most popular TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, July 26 cover all the genres; romance, action, reality, science-fiction, car tours around Italy. In the No. 1 spot is The Terminal List, which stars Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL looking for revenge. It's been on top since it was released early this month. Holding steady at No. 2 is Amazon's biggest show, The Boys. The rest of the list looks a lot like it did yesterday, with the only real change being Forever Summer: Hamptons moving back into the top 5.

But a list of shows and movies isn't enough, which is why we're giving you some guidance and letting you know which ones are worth your time. We'll also show you what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video so you know what will be on the Top 10 list in the future.

Coming to Amazon Prime Video this week:

Paper Girls : Time-traveling series about four girls (July 29)

Time-traveling series about four girls (July 29) Do, Re & Mi: Musical kids show about three birds (July 29)

Yesterday's Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

For fans of: Military thrillers, tough guys | Is it good?: It does the trick

Chris Pratt stars in this adaptation of Jack Carr's novel about a Navy SEAL whose platoon is wiped out on a secret mission, but becomes a target himself when his recounting of what went down doesn't match up with what the government says happened. Commence the conspiracy theories! (Friday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence | Is it good?: It's so good

Eric Kripke's adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book is now in its third season of being TV's best superhero show for people who don't like superheroes. It follows a group of corrupt superheroes and the corporation that runs them, as well as the group of vigilantes focused on taking them down and exposing them for who they are. It's also gleefully disgusting and gory. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations | Is it good?: It's good at what it does

Get some of those summer beach vibes without any of the sunburn in this YA romance from author Jenny Han (To All the Boys I've Loved Before). The series follows a young woman named Belly (Lola Tung) on her annual family vacation to a Massachusetts beach town where she's involved in a love triangle between two hunky brothers. This one is for the Swifties. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work | Is it good?: It rips

Move over Tom Cruise. Jack Reacher finally gets the adaptation (and the leading man) the character deserves as Alan Ritchson plays the former military police officer who now spends his days roaming the country and solving problems that find him. It's Amazon's newest potential hit franchise. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Young horny people and their dumb problems | Is it good?: It's as vacant as its subjects

Forever Summer: Hamptons is Amazon's attempt at getting into the Bravo and VH1 arena of entertainment. A group of young people gather in the Hamptons for a summer of getting drunk, hooking up, and talking sh--. (Yesterday's rank: 7)



For fans of: Melodrama, Italian accents | Is it good?: It's a bit disappointing

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga star in this biopic of the Italian fashion family that nearly ate itself as members grasped for control of the iconic brand. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Fighting women, globetrotting spy action | Is it good?: Not really

An all-star cast (Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o) gets together for this middling film about international female spies who work to stop the next World War. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Top Gear, travel shows | Is it good?: If you want a virtual Italian vacation, then sure

Former Top Gear presenter James May moves over to travelogues in this series where he shows off the world. After exploring Japan in Season 1, he heads to Italy in Season 2. It's exactly what you think it would be like. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Big holes, Yellowstone, sci-fi twists | Is it good?: Yeehaw, you bet

This neo-Western owes as much to Twin Peaks as it does to Yellowstone, and it was likely pitched that way. Josh Brolin stars as a rancher who finds a massive hole in his Wyoming pasture, opening up a series of mysteries that are as metaphysical as they are spiritual. There's a murder mystery at the center of it all, but it's the weird detours that Outer Range takes that make it memorable. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Quiet science fiction, strong acting | Is it good?: It's not bad

J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek play an older couple with a secret: Their house has a portal to another world. This contemplative series explores ideas of love, commitment, and death, though it doesn't always work as a successful sci-fi show. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

