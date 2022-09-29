Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 29

My Best Friend's Exorcism Amazon Studios

If Liam Neeson losing his memory can make it into Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list, just imagine what Jake Gyllenhaal robbing a bank and riding in the back of a speeding ambulance can do. Ambulance is one of several new releases coming out tomorrow looking to sneak onto the list, which has been pretty stagnant over the last few weeks. Let's all cross our fingers and pray that the new horror comedy My Best Friend's Exorcism, about a teenager who gets possessed by a demonic spirit, is good enough to crack the top 10. As for what's on the list today, it's largely unchanged from yesterday, with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still ruling supreme, now and forever.

Prime Video's most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just telling you what's on the list; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

Our Idiot Brother - 2011 film starring Paul Rudd as a slacker imposing on his sisters. (Sept. 27)

New shows and movies coming soon to Prime Video:

Jungle - British crime drama series set in the near future and vibing to a hip-hop soundtrack. (Sept. 30)

- British crime drama series set in the near future and vibing to a hip-hop soundtrack. (Sept. 30) My Best Friend's Exorcism - Horror-comedy film about a teenager who gets possessed. (Sept. 30)

- Horror-comedy film about a teenager who gets possessed. (Sept. 30) Ambulance - Michael Bay's silly 2022 thriller about bank robbers who hijack an ambulance in Los Angeles. (Sept. 30)

- Michael Bay's silly 2022 thriller about bank robbers who hijack an ambulance in Los Angeles. (Sept. 30) Un Extraño Enemigo 2 - Mexican political thriller set in the late 1960s. (Sept. 30)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: September 28

Liam Neeson, Memory

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins

Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs

Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Aura Garrido and Jean Reno, A Private Affair Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Prime Video

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



7. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas

Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Mob movies, regular guys outsmarting criminals

Is it good?: It's a pretty good suspense thriller set in 1950s Chicago

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Sept. 29