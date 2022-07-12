Amazon Prime Day 2022: Smart Home Deals Under $25

There are thousands of deals going live for Prime Day, including huge discounts on big purchases, but there are plenty of deals on smaller, affordable, must-have gadgets too. Whether you're treating yourself or getting an early start on holiday shopping during one of the biggest sales of the year, check out some of our favorite smart home products on sale for under $25.

The Fire TV Stick is on sale for the cheapest we've ever seen. Getty Images

Fire TV Stick 4K

Normal Price: $50

Prime Day Price: $25

Stream in 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Comes with an Alexa Voice Remote to search for and launch content with your voice.

Roku Express 4K+

Normal Price: $40

Prime Day Price: $25

For streamers who prefer Roku over Fire TV, the Roku Express 4K offers streaming in HD, 4K, and HDR. Comes with a Roku Voice Remote to easily search channels, turn on captions, and more.

TP-Link WiFi Extender

Normal Price: $50

Prime Day Price: $25

Boost Internet Wi-Fi Coverage up to 1500 Square feet and connect up to 25 devices. This won't give you the same super reliable connection and whole-home coverage of a mesh WiFi system, but it can help with devices that are just a bit too far from your router.

Belkin Wireless Charging Pad

Normal Price: $40

Prime Day Price: $23

Get the fastest wireless charging speed for iPhone at 7.5W and standard 5W charging speed for all other Qi enabled devices including Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

Normal Price: $30

Prime Day Price: $22

24 hour battery life ad a waterproof design make this speaker the perfect option for taking your music anywhere.

Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Normal Price: $50

Prime Day Price: $20

Amazon's most popular smart speaker, controlled by Alexa, offers a compact design, crisp vocals, and balanced bass for full sound. Listen to your favorite music streaming service, play audiobooks and podcasts, and use voice controls to have Alexa share news, weather, jokes, and more.

Echo Glow

Normal Price: $30

Prime Day Price: $17

This multicolor smart lamp for kids pairs with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice. Use the lamp to set color cues for things like reading timers or reminders when it's time to come to the kitchen for dinner. (The light does not have a microphone or speakers.)

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs

Normal Price: $25

Prime Day Price: $17

The lighting possibilities are endless. These smart light bulbs feature a wide range of colors and warm to cool whites. Use voice control with your smart home assistant or the app to turn on and off and pick your color, or put your lights on a time. Comes in a two pack.

Govee Smart LED Strip Lights

Normal Price: $35

Prime Day Price: $21

Speaking of bringing some color into your life, Govee brand smart light strips are on sale. Choose from millions of color options or set your lights to sync to your movie or music.

Skullcandy Dime Earbuds

Normal Price: $26

Prime Day Price: $19.50

Apple has great deals on AirPods for Prime Day but if you're looking for a budget friendly alternative, Skullcandy is a great option and the earbuds come in a variety of colors to fit your personality.

Tile Mate

Normal Price: $25

Prime Day Price: $18

Keep track of your keys, your bag, your kid's favorite stuffed animal, and everything else that's always being misplaced with Tiles. Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it's within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. Whe you're out of range, use the Tile app to view your Tile's most recent location on a map.

Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

Normal Price: $25

Prime Day Price: $13

Turn any outlet into a smart outlet with this affordable gadget. The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. Connect everything from lights to appliances and control them remotely with the Alexa app.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip

Normal Price: $30

Prime Day Price: $23

When one smart outlet just isn't enough.

iPhone Charger Cable 3 Pack

Normal Price: $12

Prime Day Price: $7

You can never have too many charging cables. This pack of three comes in at just $7 for Prime Day, but you can choose from other bundles with sizes ranging from 1 foot to 15 feet.

