Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon's Echo Dot, which you control with Alexa voice comands, has always been a sneakily useful device--it plays music, it controls your smart home stuff, it tells you the weather, etc. And as part of Amazon's early deals ahead of next week's Prime Day sales event, Prime members can grab an Echo Dot for just $23. That's more than half off the usual price of 50 bucks, and it includes a major added value: a three-month free trial for Audible.

Audible normally costs $15 per month, and so technically that free trial is worth more than the price you're paying for the Echo Dot. With that Audible subscription, you get one premium audiobook per month to keep forever, even if you stop subscribing, plus ongoing access to a massive library of audiobooks, podcasts and other content while you're subscribed.

As mentioned above, one of the chief features of the Echo Dot is its ability to function as a smart home controller. And as part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon has also dropped prices on some of its smart home devices like a smart thermostat and a smart wall plug. Check them out.

Not a Prime subscriber? The barrier for entry is pretty low at the moment--those who have never subscribed to Prime can get a one-month free trial, and former Prime members can sign back up for a week for just $2. Prime Day is on July 11 and 12, so that week will include all the major deals.

