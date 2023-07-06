Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day on July 11 and 12 will be one of the biggest shopping events of the year, but it's mostly only for Prime members. Fortunately, the barrier for entry is very low at the moment--those who have never subscribed to a Prime membership can get a free trial, and former Prime members can get a special one-week membership for just $2. Check it out.

Normally you can't subscribe for only a week--the shortest term is a month for $15. Two bucks for a week would be about half the normal cost of a week under that price point. But, again, you can't normally subscribe for only a week, so these are unique savings.

With Prime Day in just a few days, that week of membership will allow you to take full advantage of the many massive Prime Day deals that are already live or coming up--you'll just need to save $2 on any purchase to make a profit, and it should take approximately 15 seconds at most for you to find something you want on sale during Prime Day that'll make you that $2 back.

You don't have to wait, though, because Prime Day deals are already live on many items, particularly Amazon's own brands of electronics devices. Need a TV? Here's a pile of TVs that have already been marked down.

For more Prime Day 2023 deals, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.