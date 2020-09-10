ABC is officially welcoming back its family comedy lineup this fall. On Thursday, the network announced premiere dates for returning sitcoms black-ish, The Goldbergs, The Conners, and American Housewife, and you won't have to wait much longer for Wednesday night laughs.

After announcing its planned fall schedule back in June, viewers likely recognized many of the shows on the list, which included the comedies above along with plenty of other favorites like The Good Doctor and Dancing With the Stars (which just announced its truly wild cast of celebrity competitors) claiming Mondays, The Bachelorette and all of its drama on Tuesdays, while Grey's Anatomy and its spin-off Station 19 remained in their classic Thursday slots. There are also new shows coming down the pipeline like David E. Kelley's Big Sky, the new Kyra Sedgwick comedy Call Your Mother, and the revival of Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Leslie Jones. While the mid-week comedy block had already been confirmed, it's only now that fans are able to mark their calendars with the premiere dates.

Returning Wednesday, Oct. 21 are black-ish, back for its seventh season, The Goldbergs, back for its eighth, and The Conners, back for its third, while the fifth season of American Housewife will join the lineup on Oct. 28. There are definitely more premiere announcements to come, but this is a good start.

Check out ABC's list of fall premiere dates below, and head here for more on the 2020-2021 lineup.

Oct. 21

8/7c: The Goldbergs (premiering with two back-to-back episodes)

9/8c: The Conners

9:30/8:30c: black-ish

Oct. 28

8:30/7:30c: American Housewife