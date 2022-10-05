X

ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates: When to Watch Grey's Anatomy and Station 19

Plus, check out the brand new drama Alaska Daily

TV Guide Editors

The fall TV season is in full swing, but is it really fall TV before TGIT returns? This year, ABC saved the best for last, with its fall 2022 lineup culminating on Thursday, Oct. 6 with two of the network's most popular dramas.

The Thursday night drama block kicks off at 8 p.m. with the Season 6 premiere of its spin-off Station 19, followed by the Season 19 premiere of Grey's Anatomy at 9 p.m. Capping off the night at 10 p.m. is the series premiere of Alaska Daily, a new drama starring Hilary Swank and Jeff Perry.

See the complete list of ABC's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.

Caterina Scorsone and Kelly McCreary, Grey's Anatomy

Caterina Scorsone and Kelly McCreary, Grey's Anatomy

 Liliane Lathan/ABC

Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: The Conners — Season 5
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs — Season 10
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary — Season 2
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics — Season 3
10 p.m.: Big Sky — Season 3

Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Shark Tank — Season 14
9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)

Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! — NEW SERIES
9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 3
10 p.m.: The Rookie — Season 5

Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise — Season 8
10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds — NEW SERIES

Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos — Season 33

Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise — new episode
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor — Season 6

Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Station 19 — Season 6
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy — Season 19
10 p.m. Alaska Daily — NEW SERIES

