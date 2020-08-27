Fall is finally approaching as we finally start to wrap up what has felt like the longest summer on human record. With the changing of the season comes new television, though networks have had to figure out how to program their fall schedules despite almost five months of production shutdowns thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC is the latest to announce their lineup for the fall, beginning with their unscripted slate, headlined by The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars.

Bookmark Tuesday, Oct. 13 because that's when the first batch of Bachelorette roses will be handed out. This may actually be "the most dramatic season ever" as the cast and crew had to film in quarantine in Palm Springs, Tayshia Adams takes over for the previously announced star of the show Clare Crawley partway through the season, and even host Chris Harrison takes the bench at one point due to quarantine filming restrictions.

Dancing with the Stars, which returns on Sept. 14 as previously announced, isn't without its shake-ups either. We'll see how the season is filmed under COVID-19 guidelines as new host Tyra Banks takes over the dancing competition. The rest of ABC's current schedule will be filled with other fan favorites like Shark Tank and the series premiere of Leslie Jones' Supermarket Sweep reboot.

Check out the full schedule.

Monday, Sept. 14

8/7c: - Dancing with the Stars

Thursday, Sept. 24

8/7c: - Celebrity Family Feud

9/8c: - Press Your Luck

10/9c: - Match Game

Tuesday, Oct. 13

8/7c: - The Bachelorette

Friday, Oct. 16

8/7c: - Shark Tank

Sunday, Oct. 18

7/6c: - America's Funniest Home Videos

8/7c: - Supermarket Sweep (Series Premiere)

9/8c: - Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

10/9c: - Card Sharks